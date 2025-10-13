Search
2 dead, 1 injured when plane crashes onto Massachusetts highway as nor'easter lashed Northeast

Massachusetts State Police said the two fatalities were from people on the plane, and the injury was from someone on the ground.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
A plane crashed onto a Massachusetts highway on Monday morning as a powerful nor'easter was slamming the Northeast and New England. FOX Weather Meteorologist Marissa Torres has the latest on Oct. 13, 2025.

Plane crashes onto Massachusetts highway during nor'easter

A plane crashed onto a Massachusetts highway on Monday morning as a powerful nor'easter was slamming the Northeast and New England. FOX Weather Meteorologist Marissa Torres has the latest on Oct. 13, 2025.

DARTMOUTH, Mass. – Two people were killed and one person was injured when a plane crashed onto a Massachusetts highway as a powerful nor’easter was lashing portions of the Northeast and New England with heavy rain and damaging wind gusts on Monday morning.

Massachusetts State Police (MSP) said the two fatalities were from people on the plane, and the injury was from someone on the ground.

A video shared from Dartmouth, Massachusetts, shows a plane on fire after it crashed onto the median of I-195 during a powerful nor'easter on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.

Watch: Plane crashes onto Massachusetts highway during nor'easter

A video shared from Dartmouth, Massachusetts, shows a plane on fire after it crashed onto the median of I-195 during a powerful nor'easter on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.

MSP said that around 8:15 a.m., officials became aware of a fixed-wing airplane that had crashed onto the median of Interstate 195 in Dartmouth, about an hour and a half south of Boston.

That crash, according to MSP, then started a fire.

According to preliminary information provided by officials, the plane may have been attempting to land at New Bedford Regional Airport, although at this time, it doesn’t appear as though the pilot had provided the airport with a flight plan or the number of souls onboard the plane.

State police troopers assigned to the Bristol County State Police Detective Unit, Crime Services Section and Field Services responded to the scene, along with crews from New Bedford and Fall River police, fire and EMS.

MSP said the person who was injured on the ground was taken to a local hospital by someone in a passenger car in the area.

This graphic shows information on a road closure in Massachusetts after a plane crashed onto a highway during a nor'easter on Oct. 13, 2025.

This graphic shows information on a road closure in Massachusetts after a plane crashed onto a highway during a nor'easter on Oct. 13, 2025.

(FOX Weather)

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, I-195 had been closed westbound at Exit 19 in Dartmouth, but that closure has since expanded to both sides of the highway at Exit 22.

MSP said there is currently no information about the identity of the pilot or passengers.

The plane crashed as a powerful nor'easter was tearing across portions of the Northeast and New England, bringing heavy rain and strong wind gusts to the region. However, it's unknown if the nor'easter played a role in the crash at this point.

