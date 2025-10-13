2 dead, 1 injured when plane crashes onto Massachusetts highway as nor'easter lashed Northeast

DARTMOUTH, Mass. – Two people were killed and one person was injured when a plane crashed onto a Massachusetts highway as a powerful nor’easter was lashing portions of the Northeast and New England with heavy rain and damaging wind gusts on Monday morning.

Massachusetts State Police (MSP) said the two fatalities were from people on the plane, and the injury was from someone on the ground.

MSP said that around 8:15 a.m., officials became aware of a fixed-wing airplane that had crashed onto the median of Interstate 195 in Dartmouth, about an hour and a half south of Boston.

That crash, according to MSP, then started a fire.

According to preliminary information provided by officials, the plane may have been attempting to land at New Bedford Regional Airport, although at this time, it doesn’t appear as though the pilot had provided the airport with a flight plan or the number of souls onboard the plane.

State police troopers assigned to the Bristol County State Police Detective Unit, Crime Services Section and Field Services responded to the scene, along with crews from New Bedford and Fall River police, fire and EMS.

MSP said the person who was injured on the ground was taken to a local hospital by someone in a passenger car in the area.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, I-195 had been closed westbound at Exit 19 in Dartmouth, but that closure has since expanded to both sides of the highway at Exit 22.

MSP said there is currently no information about the identity of the pilot or passengers.

The plane crashed as a powerful nor'easter was tearing across portions of the Northeast and New England, bringing heavy rain and strong wind gusts to the region. However, it's unknown if the nor'easter played a role in the crash at this point.

