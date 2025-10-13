Search
State of emergency declared in New York City as nasty nor'easter slams Northeast with powerful winds, flooding

The nor'easter first slammed areas of the Southeast and Carolinas over the weekend, dumping several inches of rain and producing tropical-storm-force wind gusts from an already-battered North Carolina coast up to the Jersey Shore.

By Steven Yablonski
A powerful nor'easter that slammed the East Coast with damaging wind gusts, torrential rain and coastal flooding is continuing to pound areas of the Northeast and New England.

Nor'easter continues to blast Northeast, New England

A powerful nor'easter that slammed the East Coast with damaging wind gusts, torrential rain and coastal flooding is continuing to pound areas of the Northeast and New England. FOX Weather Meteorologist Stephen Morgan has the latest from New York City.

NEW YORK A state of emergency has been declared in New York City, Long Island and Westchester County in New York as a powerful nor’easter that was tearing up the East Coast slammed portions of the Northeast on Sunday and Monday with powerful winds, heavy rain and coastal flooding.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Sunday evening.

  NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 12: Cars are driving on the road during the powerful nor'easter in New York, United States on October 12, 2025. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)
    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 12: Cars are driving on the road during the powerful nor'easter in New York, United States on October 12, 2025. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

  NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 12: People spend time on Brighton Beach during the powerful nor'easter in Brooklyn, New York, United States on October 12, 2025. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)
    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 12: People spend time on Brighton Beach during the powerful nor'easter in Brooklyn, New York, United States on October 12, 2025. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

  NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 12: Flags indicating that swimming is forbidden and dangerous, and seagulls are seen on the Brighton Beach during the powerful nor'easter in Brooklyn, New York, United States on October 12, 2025. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)
    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 12: Flags indicating that swimming is forbidden and dangerous, and seagulls are seen on the Brighton Beach during the powerful nor'easter in Brooklyn, New York, United States on October 12, 2025. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

  AVALON, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 12: A powerful nor'easter brings coastal flooding to the Jersey Shore on Sunday afternoon, with high tide sending water over docks and into streets in Avalon, New Jersey, United States on October 12, 2025. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
    AVALON, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 12: A powerful nor'easter brings coastal flooding to the Jersey Shore on Sunday afternoon, with high tide sending water over docks and into streets in Avalon, New Jersey, United States on October 12, 2025. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

  AVALON, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 12: A powerful nor'easter brings coastal flooding to the Jersey Shore on Sunday afternoon, with high tide sending water over docks and into streets in Avalon, New Jersey, United States on October 12, 2025. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
    AVALON, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 12: A powerful nor'easter brings coastal flooding to the Jersey Shore on Sunday afternoon, with high tide sending water over docks and into streets in Avalon, New Jersey, United States on October 12, 2025. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

  AVALON, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 12: A powerful nor'easter brings coastal flooding to the Jersey Shore on Sunday afternoon, with high tide sending water over docks and into streets in Avalon, New Jersey, United States on October 12, 2025. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
    AVALON, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 12: A powerful nor'easter brings coastal flooding to the Jersey Shore on Sunday afternoon, with high tide sending water over docks and into streets in Avalon, New Jersey, United States on October 12, 2025. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

  AVALON, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 12: A powerful nor'easter brings coastal flooding to the Jersey Shore on Sunday afternoon, with high tide sending water over docks and into streets in Avalon, New Jersey, United States on October 12, 2025. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
    AVALON, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 12: A powerful nor'easter brings coastal flooding to the Jersey Shore on Sunday afternoon, with high tide sending water over docks and into streets in Avalon, New Jersey, United States on October 12, 2025. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

  AVALON, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 12: A powerful nor'easter brings coastal flooding to the Jersey Shore on Sunday afternoon, with high tide sending water over docks and into streets in Avalon, New Jersey, United States on October 12, 2025. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
    AVALON, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 12: A powerful nor'easter brings coastal flooding to the Jersey Shore on Sunday afternoon, with high tide sending water over docks and into streets in Avalon, New Jersey, United States on October 12, 2025. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"Due to the ongoing nor’easter, I’m declaring a State of Emergency for NYC, Long Island and Westchester," she said in a post on X. "We’re ready to assist local partners as damaging winds and heavy rain move in, with the potential for flooding and power outages."

Because of the inclement weather and the State of Emergency, New York City’s Columbus Day Parade was forced to be canceled.

"Due to the Governor’s declaration of a State of Emergency on the evening of October 12 in response to the dangerous weather conditions brought on by the nor’easter, including high winds, heavy rain and flooding in surrounding areas, we must cancel the 81st Annual Columbus Day Parade for the safety of all participants and viewers," officials said in an announcement.

Officials said that the parade cannot be rescheduled and will be held again in 2026.

A video recorded in Freeport, New York, shows flooding as a powerful nor'easter impacted the Northeast on Oct. 13, 2025.

Watch: Flooding reported on Long Island as powerful nor'easter slams Northeast

A video recorded in Freeport, New York, shows flooding as a powerful nor'easter impacted the Northeast on Oct. 13, 2025.

Video recorded in Freeport, New York, on Long Island, showed flooded streets as the nor'easter continued to impact the area on Sunday night and into Monday morning.

The nor'easter first slammed areas of the Southeast and Carolinas over the weekend, dumping several inches of rain and producing tropical-storm-force wind gusts from an already-battered North Carolina coast up to the Jersey Shore.

A time-lapse video shared by FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Tracker Mark Sudduth shows waves from a powerful nor'easter destroying a temporary sand barrier in Rodanthe, North Carolina, on Oct. 12.

Watch: Time-lapse video shows nor'easter destroying temporary sand barrier on Outer Banks

A time-lapse video shared by FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Tracker Mark Sudduth shows waves from a powerful nor'easter destroying a temporary sand barrier in Rodanthe, North Carolina, on Oct. 12.

Because of the expected major coastal flooding and flooding rain, Acting New Jersey Governor Tahesha Way said all 21 counties in New Jersey were in a statewide emergency that went into effect on Saturday due to the storm’s threat.

As of Monday morning, nearly 40,000 power outages were reported across four states, with most coming from Connecticut and New Jersey, according to PowerOutage.com.

WATCH: NOR'EASTER CREATES NASTY SURF, DAMAGING WINDS AND COASTAL FLOODING

Outer Banks blasted by powerful winds, flooding as nor'easter batters North Carolina coast

Although the worst of the nor'easter has passed North Carolina's Outer Banks, homeowners are bracing for the next high tide as homes along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore hang on by a thread. 

North Carolina's Outer Banks brace for next round of coastal flooding after nor'easter swipes coast

Although the worst of the nor'easter has passed North Carolina's Outer Banks, homeowners are bracing for the next high tide as homes along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore hang on by a thread. FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne has the latest. 

Residents along North Carolina's Outer Banks saw more massive waves and coastal flooding due to the powerful nor'easter over the weekend, putting more homes in Buxton at risk of collapsing into the Atlantic.

Rodanthe and Buxton lost nine beachfront homes to the encroaching surf earlier this month, and several more are on the verge of collapsing.

This image comes from live video from Buxton, North Carolina, showing a home on the verge of collapsing into the Atlantic as a powerful nor'easter lashes the coast on Oct. 12, 2025.

This image comes from live video from Buxton, North Carolina, showing a home on the verge of collapsing into the Atlantic as a powerful nor'easter lashes the coast on Oct. 12, 2025.

(FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Tracker Mark Sudduth / FOX Weather)

Road crews with the Department of Transportation worked furiously to clear Highway 12 for the storm-battered areas of Hatteras Island. Parts of the highway were closed on Sunday due to significant flooding.

The road was also closed due to coastal flooding when hurricanes Imelda and Humberto kicked up surf that sent massive waves crashing on shore several weeks ago.

Delaware activates National Guard for nor'easter storm response

A video shared from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, shows waves crashing onshore and leading to come beach erosion as a powerful nor'easter blasted the region on Oct. 12, 2025.

Watch: Nor'easter lashes Delaware coastline

A video shared from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, shows waves crashing onshore and leading to come beach erosion as a powerful nor'easter blasted the region on Oct. 12, 2025.

On Sunday, the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) announced the activation of the Delaware National Guard to assist with the storm response as the powerful nor’easter battered the state.

Voluntary evacuation orders were also issued for portions of Bowers Beach due to the coastal flooding threat.

"DEMA has been coordinating with state and local officials since Friday in preparation for impacts from the storm and is pre-positioning Guard assets for deployment as needed," DEMA said in a news release.

A video shared by FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows how a powerful nor'easter was impacting Ocean City on the Maryland coast.

Watch: Maryland coast blasted by impacts from powerful nor'easter

A video shared by FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows how a powerful nor'easter was impacting Ocean City on the Maryland coast.

Officials said reception centers were open in Kent and Sussex counties, with shelter preparations underway, should they be needed.

"With continued concern for moderate to major coastal flooding, and damaging winds, there remains the potential for storm and wind-related tree damage, power outages, and roadway flooding with the possibility for more local evacuations," officials said. "DEMA asks residents to stay informed and follow directives from local authorities throughout the remainder of the severe weather."

Tropical-storm-force wind gusts blast coastal communities

This graphic shows some of the highest rain totals from the nor'easter so far.
(FOX Weather)

 

As the nor’easter was making its way up the East Coast, tropical-storm-force wind gusts pummeled coastal communities from the Southeast through the mid-Atlantic and into the Northeast.

Strong winds, heavy rain and coastal flooding have all been reported during this fall storm.

More than 10 inches of rain was reported in portions of South Carolina, with widespread amounts of 4-5 inches reported across the rest of the Carolinas.

VIDEO SHOWS OUTER BANKS HOME ON VERGE OF COLLAPSE AS NOR'EASTER BATTERS NORTH CAROLINA COAST

This graphic shows some of the top wind gusts from the powerful nor'easter.
(FOX Weather)

 

The winds were also whipping, with a 62-mph wind gust reported at Jennettes Pier, North Carolina, and a 61-mph wind gust at Cape Lookout, North Carolina.

Several other tropical-storm-force wind gusts were also reported in New Jersey.

Effects of nor'easter to last into Tuesday

Three-hour radar loop.
(FOX Weather)

 

The nor’easter will continue to impact communities across the Northeast and New England on Monday, and impacts are expected to continue into at least Tuesday.

The FOX Forecast Center said heavy rain and gusty winds are continuing to impact communities from Atlantic City in New Jersey northward along the Interstate 95 corridor through New York City, New Haven in Connecticut, Provideice in Rhode Island and Boston

Even inland communities are being blasted, with heavy rain reported in Hartford, Connecticut, and Albany, New York.

This graphic shows coastal flood alerts in effect because of the nor'easter.
(FOX Weather)

 

The winds have been dialed back a bit, and the storm isn't expected to meander in the area for much longer before conditions begin to improve.

Coastal flooding is expected to peak early Monday when winds shift from onshore to more paralleling the coast. As that occurs, the shorelines will finally begin to see some relief.

This graphic shows wind alerts in effect because of the nor'easter.
(FOX Weather)

 

It's expected to be an all-day event for wind and rain across the region, although some parts of the Jersey Shore could see conditions improve later Monday.

But from Long Island to Boston, expect a washout and miserable day. 

