Hurricane Imelda prompts Hurricane Warning for Bermuda as storm slams Southeast with large waves, rip currents

MIAMI – Hurricane Imelda formed off the southeastern U.S. coast on Tuesday morning, and forecasters say the deadly storm will likely strengthen and could become a Category 2 hurricane as it approaches Bermuda this week.

And while a landfall in the U.S. is not expected, the effects of Hurricane Imelda are being felt up and down the East Coast from the Southeast through the mid-Atlantic and into the Northeast and New England.

Unfortunately, the impacts of Hurricane Imelda have been deadly.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, a 51-year-old man from "out of state" drowned after he was pulled out into the Atlantic Ocean by a rip current and couldn’t make it back to shore.

Rip currents are a major concern this week due to Hurricane Imelda, as well as Hurricane Humberto spinning in the Atlantic. Both storms are kicking up massive waves, leading to rip currents at beaches along the East Coast.

In Cuba, a 60-year-old man in Santiago died after torrential rain led to a landslide, causing the man’s home to collapse while he slept, according to local media and first responders.

As of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Hurricane Imelda has maximum sustained winds of 80 mph with some higher gusts, and strengthening is likely to continue.

The NHC's latest forecast has maximum sustained winds forecast to possibly reach 100 mph by Wednesday evening, making it a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

The center of Hurricane Imelda is about 735 miles to the west-southwest of Bermuda and is moving off to the northeast at 7 mph.

The NHC said that Hurricane Imelda is expected to move off to the east-northeast at a faster forward speed for the next few days. On that forecast track, the center of Hurricane Imelda should continue to move away from the Bahamas on Tuesday and approach Bermuda Wednesday afternoon.

A Hurricane Warning is now in effect for Bermuda, and the NHC said tropical storm conditions could begin to impact the island by Wednesday afternoon, followed by hurricane conditions likely impacting the island by Wednesday evening.

In terms of rainfall, about 1-2 inches of rain is possible, with locally higher amounts of up to 4 inches, across coastal areas of southeastern North Carolina.

That, the NHC said, could result in isolated flash and urban flooding.

As Imelda passes Bermuda, the NHC said 2-4 inches of rain could fall there between Wednesday and Thursday, which could also lead to flash flooding.

In addition to rain, coastal flooding is possible in areas of onshore winds across the southeastern U.S.

That water could reach 1-2 feet above high tide in coastal areas from the Volusia/Brevard County line in Florida northward to the South Santee River in South Carolina.

Swells generated by both Hurricane Imelda and Hurricane Humberto have been impacting the Bahamas and are spreading across much of the U.S. East Coast.

Those swells are leading to life-threatening surf and deadly rip currents.

Imelda blasts Bahamas with flooding rain, gusty winds

Then-Tropical Storm Imelda blasted portions of the Bahamas with gusty winds and flooding rain on Monday.

A video shared from Dundas Town shows streets that were flooded as Imelda moved over the region.

In addition, the Archdiocese of Nassau said all Catholic schools in the Bahamas would be closed Monday due to tropical storm conditions.

"We continue to pray for the safety of everyone affected by the storm," officials said in a Facebook post. "May God continue to bless and keep you."

It's been a busy few weeks in the Atlantic with Hurricane Gabrielle first, and now Hurricane Humberto and Hurricane Imelda are ongoing simultaneously several hundred miles apart.

The Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.