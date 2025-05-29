A beginner's guide to preparing for the 2025 hurricane season

Watch special hurricane season coverage from FOX Weather, your Hurricane HQ, starting Sunday at noon. Tune in Monday to get your hurricane questions answered by FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross. You can catch it all on your favorite streaming platform or in the FOX Weather app.

NEW YORK – The Atlantic hurricane season has started, so now is the time to consider how best to prepare for wicked weather if it were to come your way.

Andrea, Barry, Chantal, Dexter, and Erin are some of the first named storms of the 2025 Atlantic season.

Understanding the risks of hurricanes and how to prepare yourself best is essential, especially if things don’t go as planned.

The danger of hurricanes

A good rule of thumb for a hurricane is that the right side of the storm is the most dangerous part of the hurricane. Usually, the right-front quadrant of a storm in the Northern Hemisphere carries higher winds , waves and storm surge, according to the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research .

Tropical cyclones often produce widespread torrential rainfall far from the most damaging winds. This means inland flooding can sometimes be seen hundreds of miles from the coast.

Prepare an emergency kit before a storm

Preparing a hurricane emergency kit is an excellent way to take matters into your own hands. The National Weather Service recommends using a backpack or storage tub to hold your supplies. It should have enough supplies to last for at least three days. Essential supplies you should consider packing are at least a gallon of water per person per day, canned food, cash, and official documents such as an ID.

Hurricane terminology

Hurricane season, which in the Atlantic Ocean runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, often brings with it a slew of scientific terms.

Here is a glossary of some words you might hear during FOX Weather's hurricane coverage and what they mean. These definitions come from a mix of FOX Weather's meteorologists, the National Hurricane Center, and the National Weather Service.

Stay protected during the storm

NOAA advises keeping a safe distance from flooded or damaged areas. Getting to high ground away from water and flood-prone areas is also essential.

Knowing what to do during severe weather can save your life and the lives of others. If you’re being told to evacuate, you should heed those warnings and stay safe. If you opt to stay home during the storm, here are some hurricane safety tips to help you weather it.

What to do after the storm

After a hurricane passes, returning to the disaster area or venturing outdoors can pose a unique set of dangers and challenges, but there are things you can do to stay safe. Your local officials will be key in providing information like when it’s safe to return home and what areas to avoid.

Understanding the threat in your local area and remaining weather-aware is significant. According to the NWS, 78 deaths resulted from hurricanes in 2024.