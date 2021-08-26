What to do after a hurricane

After a hurricane passes, returning to the disaster area or venturing outdoors can pose a unique set of dangers and challenges, but there are things you can do to stay safe.

Here are some safety tips from officials to help protect you and your family after the storm.

Listen to local officials

Before venturing out or heading back home, listen to the important safety information being provided by local officials.

Roads along your normal route home could be damaged or flooded, buildings may be destroyed, and there are countless other dangers in the post-hurricane or tropical storm world.

Your local officials will be key in providing information like when it’s safe to return home and what areas to avoid.

Stay out of floodwaters

The No. 1 killer during a hurricane or tropical storm isn’t the wind – it’s flooding.

Storm surge flooding occurs when water from the ocean surges inland because of the storm. A hurricane or tropical storm can also produce heavy precipitation, which could lead to flash flooding.

No matter where the water is coming from, it can pose a serious threat to life and property.

"Floodwaters can contain many things that may harm health, including germs, dangerous chemicals, human and livestock waste, wild or stray animals, downed power lines and other contaminants that can make you sick," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) wrote in guidance published in 2019.

Never travel through floodwaters. Vehicles can be swept away or stall in the water. Remember the adage: Turn around. Don’t drown.

Watch for power lines

Hurricanes usually knock out power as they come ashore. That means that downed power lines become a real threat in a disaster zone.

If you come across a felled power line, stay as far away from it as you can. According to CenterPoint Energy, an electricity provider in the Houston area, you should also stay away from things the power line is touching. This includes tree limbs, vehicles and puddles.

Learn hurricane cleanup safety

When it comes time to pick up the pieces, do so with caution.

The experts at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) suggest you wear protective clothing and masks while cleaning up after a storm.

"People with asthma and other lung conditions and/or immune suppression should not enter buildings with indoor water leaks or mold growth that can be seen or smelled, even if they do not have an allergy to mold," FEMA wrote in guidance published in 2021. "Children should not take part in disaster cleanup work."

The CDC also recommends you wear long sleeves, pants and socks when you’re outside. This will help protect you from mosquito bites.

Stay healthy and safe

Running water that is safe to use can be hard to come by after a hurricane, but the CDC says that handwashing is critical to preventing the spread of disease after a storm. The agency recommends creating a designated handwashing station using water from a safe source or that has been boiled or disinfected.

The likelihood of injury during any natural disaster is high. The CDC says it is imperative you receive first aid for any small injuries as quickly as possible to prevent infection.

Naturally, your stress and anxiety levels will be elevated after a disaster. The CDC says it is important to manage those feelings by connecting with your community, family and friends. It’s OK to ask for help.

"Coping with these feelings and getting help when you need it will help you, your family and your community recover from a disaster," the CDC wrote in 2018 guidance.

Save your calls for emergencies

According to FEMA, phone systems are often down or busy after a hurricane. Limiting the number of calls can help free up valuable space for people who have emergencies after a storm.

Instead, use social media or text messages to communicate with family and friends.