Watch: Drone video shows homes along North Carolina's Outer Banks collapsing into Atlantic

BUXTON, N.C. – A drone video shows homes along North Carolina's Outer Banks collapsing into the Atlantic Ocean after massive waves kicked up by hurricanes Humberto and Imelda pounded the coast.

At least five homes in Buxton collapsed, all within 45 minutes starting about 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 30, according to Cape Hatteras National Seashore officials . There are no reports of any injuries.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The drone video recorded by Jenni Koontz of Epic Shutter Photography showed two of the five homes collapsing into the water, crashing into other properties and littering the beach with debris.

"It was insane, it sounded like bombs going off," local resident Hunter Hicks told FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne. "Windows were cracking, pylons were cracking, houses were just washing all the way down the ocean. It's pretty bad here right now."

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

Three of the homes that collapsed were neighbors on Cottage Avenue in Buxton, and two other neighboring homes fell on nearby Tower Circle Road.

"I don't know how this is going to be cleaned up very quickly. There's a lot of debris," Koontz said. "I think we're just getting started. I think the rest of the week is going to be just as intense, if not more. We're going to have more houses falling in for sure."

Both Hurricane Humberto and Imelda have been swirling across the Atlantic, kicking up powerful waves that have been slamming coastal communities in the Bahamas, Bermuda and the entire U.S. East Coast over the past several days.