Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published Updated

Watch: Drone video shows homes along North Carolina's Outer Banks collapsing into Atlantic

At least five homes in Buxton collapsed, all within 45 minutes starting about 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 30, according to Cape Hatteras National Seashore officials. There are no reports of any injuries.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
A drone video shared from Buxton, North Carolina, shows homes collapsing into the Atlantic due to the impacts of hurricanes Humberto and Imelda on Sept. 30, 2025.

Watch: North Carolina homes collapse into Atlantic due to impacts of hurricanes Humberto, Imelda

A drone video shared from Buxton, North Carolina, shows homes collapsing into the Atlantic due to the impacts of hurricanes Humberto and Imelda on Sept. 30, 2025.

BUXTON, N.C. – A drone video shows homes along North Carolina's Outer Banks collapsing into the Atlantic Ocean after massive waves kicked up by hurricanes Humberto and Imelda pounded the coast.

At least five homes in Buxton collapsed, all within 45 minutes starting about 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 30, according to Cape Hatteras National Seashore officials. There are no reports of any injuries.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

This image shows homes along North Carolina's Outer Banks collapsing into the Atlantic due to the impacts of Hurricane Imelda.

This image shows homes along North Carolina's Outer Banks collapsing into the Atlantic due to the impacts of hurricanes Humberto and Imelda.

(Jenni Koontz/EpicShutterPhotography via Storyful)

The drone video recorded by Jenni Koontz of Epic Shutter Photography showed two of the five homes collapsing into the water, crashing into other properties and littering the beach with debris.

"It was insane, it sounded like bombs going off," local resident Hunter Hicks told FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne. "Windows were cracking, pylons were cracking, houses were just washing all the way down the ocean. It's pretty bad here right now."

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

Home collapses in North Carolina

Home collapses in Buxton, North Carolina, on Sept. 30, 2025. 

(Cape Hatteras National Seashore  / FOX Weather)

Three of the homes that collapsed were neighbors on Cottage Avenue in Buxton, and two other neighboring homes fell on nearby Tower Circle Road.

"I don't know how this is going to be cleaned up very quickly. There's a lot of debris," Koontz said. "I think we're just getting started. I think the rest of the week is going to be just as intense, if not more. We're going to have more houses falling in for sure."

Both Hurricane Humberto and Imelda have been swirling across the Atlantic, kicking up powerful waves that have been slamming coastal communities in the Bahamas, Bermuda and the entire U.S. East Coast over the past several days.

Tags
Loading...