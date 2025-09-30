5 homes collapse as waves from Hurricanes Imelda, Humberto slam North Carolina's Outer Banks

BUXTON, N.C. – Five unoccupied homes have collapsed and been swept into the Atlantic Ocean along North Carolina's Outer Banks on Tuesday as powerful waves from hurricanes Humberto and Imelda slam the southeastern coast.

The collapses all occurred within about 45 minutes, starting about 2 p.m. ET, according to Cape Hatteras National Seashore officials. There are no reports of any injuries.

Three of the homes that collapsed were neighbors on Cottage Avenue, and two other neighboring homes fell on Tower Circle Road.

Both hurricanes are steering clear of the Eastern Seaboard, but powerful waves are expected to batter the coast through the week.

Coastal Flood Warnings remain in effect for Ocracoke Island until Friday evening for ocean inundation of 2-3 feet above ground level, with locally deeper waters with higher wave action.

"(This will result) in an elevated threat of property damage," the National Weather Service warned. "Flooding will likely extend inland from the waterfront threatening some homes, businesses and critical infrastructure."

North Carolina's Highway 12 was shut down along the north end of Ocracoke Island as increasing ocean overwash has made travel conditions dangerous along the highway, North Carolina Department of Transportation officials said.

Photos from Buxton showed a thin sheen of ocean water covering the two-lane road.

Updates to follow soon.