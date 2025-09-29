At least 1 dead in rip currents churned up by Hurricane Humberto, Tropical Storm Imelda along US East Coast

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is warning people along the East Coast of the U.S. about life-threatening rip currents being produced by swells from both major Hurricane Humberto and Tropical Storm Imelda churning nearby in the Atlantic.

That comes as the Volusia County Sheriff's Office in Florida reported that a 51-year-old man from "out of state" drowned on Saturday after he was pulled out into the ocean by a rip current and couldn't make it back to shore.

"Not a good time to be in the water, and the storm offshore is not going to make conditions any better," the Volusia Sheriff's Office wrote in a social media post Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued rip current risks for beaches along almost the entire East Coast from the Gold Coast of Florida to Maine due to swells generated by both tropical threats.

This graphic shows the rip current threat.

A high rip current risk is in effect from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, through North Carolina. A moderate risk covers the mid-Atlantic, including Maryland, Delaware and New Jersey beaches.

A low rip current risk covers the south shore of New York's Long Island through Maine.

Local NWS offices have also issued Small Craft Advisories for much of the same areas along the East Coast, warning inexperienced boaters and mariners operating small boats to stay out of the water due to rough waves and gusty winds.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office emphasized the dangers of swimming on unprotected beaches.

"Swimming in the ocean is not recommended right now. But anytime you’re in the water, remember to swim in front of a staffed lifeguard tower for safety."

The NWS said swells from Hurricane Humberto will create those same life-threatening rip currents for parts of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Bermuda through much of this week.

Rip currents are strong, narrow currents that move away from the shore and out to sea at high speeds.

"Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water," the NWS office in Mount Holly, New Jersey, wrote on Monday.

Officials emphasized the importance of heeding warnings at local beaches and consulting local weather offices for the latest forecast.