Tropical Storm Humberto forms in Atlantic, expected to strengthen into powerful hurricane this weekend

MIAMI – Tropical Storm Humberto formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday.

The eighth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, Humberto was formerly known as Invest 93L.

A tropical storm is a tropical system that has sustained winds of between 39 and 73 mph. Humberto will be designated a hurricane if winds reach at least 74 mph.

The position of Tropical Storm Humberto.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Humberto has winds of 40 mph and is moving west-northwest in the Atlantic.

It is forecast to become a hurricane by this weekend as it moves northwest toward the U.S. However, the forecast calls for Humberto to curve out to sea hundreds of miles away from the East Coast.

The forecast cone for Tropical Storm Humberto.

Forecasters are also monitoring Hurricane Gabrielle and Invest 94L located in the Atlantic.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs until Nov. 30.

Humberto & Invest 94L yield uncertain threat for US

Separately in the Atlantic, Invest 94L is also being closely watched by the NHC, and forecasters said this system, too, will likely develop into a tropical depression soon.

The NHC said the invest over the northeastern Caribbean Sea is continuing to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms, as well as gusty winds , across much of the Windward and Leeward islands .

INVEST 94L HAS HIGH CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT, U.S. EAST COAST SHOULD MONITOR

A NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft are scheduled to fly several mission into Invest 94L on Wednesday afternoon to gather more information.

The NHC said those with interests in the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Bahamas should monitor the progress of this system.