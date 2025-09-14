Search
Potential coastal storm could blast North Carolina, Virginia with strong winds, soaking rain

The area of low pressure, which lingered off the Southeast coast this weekend, may strengthen a bit and inch toward the mid-Atlantic coast as we kick off the new workweek.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
The FOX Forecast Center is monitoring an area of low pressure off the Southeast coast that could strengthen a bit and bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the mid-Atlantic coast. FOX Weather Meteorologist Michael Estime has the latest on Sept. 14, 2025. 

Coastal storm could bring heavy rain, strong winds to mid-Atlantic

WILMINGTON, N.C. – People flocking to beaches along the mid-Atlantic coast to try and soak up the final days of summer may be out of luck this week as a non-tropical area of low pressure spinning off the coast threatens to slam the region with strong winds and flooding rain.

The area of low pressure, which lingered off the Southeast coast this weekend, may strengthen a bit and inch toward the mid-Atlantic coast as we kick off the new workweek.

    This graphic shows information on a possible coastal storm off the mid-Atlantic on Sunday afternoon. (FOX Weather)

    This graphic shows information on a possible coastal storm off the mid-Atlantic on Monday morning. (FOX Weather)

    This graphic shows information on a possible coastal storm off the mid-Atlantic on Monday evening. (FOX Weather)

The FOX Forecast Center said computer forecast models are split on how much the area of low pressure will strengthen and where it will move onshore.

Where it does, it will bring the threat for soaking rain and increasing winds.

"We look at how much rain we're going to pick up, and that’s nothing to sneeze at," FOX Weather Meteorologist Michael Estime said. "It’s not a ton of rain, but some spots 3 to 5 inches of rain."

This graphic shows forecast rain totals through Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025.
(FOX Weather)

 

That is also raising concerns of flooding.

Flood threats are minimal on Sunday and Monday, but NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has highlighted areas of the Virginia and North Carolina coasts in a Level 1 out of 4 threat for flash flooding on Tuesday.

This graphic shows the wind gust potential on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025.
(FOX Weather)

 

The winds will also be whipping. Computer forecasts show winds could gust upwards of 40 mph along some coastal locations like Hatteras, North Carolina, and Virginia Beach, Virginia.

