Gabrielle strengthens into 2nd hurricane of 2025 Atlantic season, rapid intensification likely

MIAMI – What was once Tropical Storm Gabrielle strengthened into a hurricane on Sunday as the storm continues to spin across the open waters of the central Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Hurricane Gabrielle now has maximum sustained winds of at least 75 mph, officially designating it as a hurricane.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Gabrielle is expected to rapidly intensify to near major-hurricane strength (Category 3 or higher) in the coming days.

This graphic shows information on Hurricane Gabrielle.

(FOX Weather)



Rapid intensification occurs when a tropical cyclone's maximum sustained winds increase by at least 35 mph in a 24-hour period .

Hurricane Gabrielle is currently located about 320 miles to the southeast of Bermuda and is moving off to the northwest at 10 mph.

While landfall in Bermuda is unlikely, residents and travelers should monitor forecasts for changes.

Swells generated by Tropical Storm Gabrielle are expected to reach the U.S. East Coast from North Carolina northward, as well as Atlantic Canada, starting later Sunday and lasting through early this week.

Those swells are expected to bring dangerous surf and life-threatening rip current conditions at local beaches.

This graphic shows the forecast track for Hurricane Gabrielle.

(FOX Weather)



The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

NHC monitoring 2 additional areas to watch for development in Atlantic⁠⁠

This graphic shows information on an area to watch for tropical development.

(FOX Weather)



The NHC is now monitoring two areas to watch for possible tropical development over the next week in the eastern and central tropical Atlantic Basin.

The NHC said that a broad tropical wave is producing limited showers and thunderstorms well to the west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands off the coast of Africa.

The NHC said that although environmental conditions are not favorable for initial development, conditions should gradually become more favorable for development by the middle to end of the upcoming week.

The NHC said a tropical depression could form as the system moves west-northwestward to northwestward across the central Atlantic.

The system currently has a medium chance of development over the next week.

This graphic shows information on a second area to watch in the Atlantic for tropical development.

(FOX Weather)



Another area to watch has also popped up more than 500 miles to the east of the Windward Islands.

The NHC said the system is producing a small area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms as it moves quickly westward.

According to satellite data, the system doesn’t have a closed circulation.

"Environmental conditions appear only marginally conducive for further development over the next several days while the system continues to move quickly westward to west-northwestward at around 20 mph," the NHC said.

By the end of this upcoming week, the system is expected to slow down and turn to the northwest to the north of Hispaniola.

"Regardless of development, the system is expected to bring gusty winds and showers to portions of the Leeward Islands on Tuesday," the NHC said.

The system currently has a low chance of development over the next week.