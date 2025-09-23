Tropical invests 93L, 94L could develop in Atlantic behind powerful Hurricane Gabrielle

MIAMI – The Atlantic Basin is starting to heat up after two new invests were designated for possible development on the heels of powerful Hurricane Gabrielle on Tuesday morning.

Those invests are now known as Invest 93L and Invest 94L.

An "invest" is simply a naming convention used by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) to identify areas it is investigating for possible development into a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next seven days.

Invest 93L has high chance of becoming tropical depression soon

This graphic shows information on Invest 93L in the Atlantic.

The NHC said shower and thunderstorm activity associated with Invest 93L, located a little less than 1,000 miles to the east of the Lesser Antilles, is continuing to show signs of organization.

Forecasters say that environmental conditions are expected to be favorable for development over the next several days, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the end of this week while the system moves west-northwestward to northwestward into the western tropical Atlantic Ocean.

Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands urged to monitor progress of Invest 94L

This graphic shows information Invest 94L in the Atlantic.

Invest 94L is also being monitored by the NHC, and this system could move closer to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The NHC said that Invest 94L is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms, as well as some gusty winds, across much of the Windward and Leeward islands.

"(Invest 94L) is expected to move west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph, spreading heavy rain and gusty winds into Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands tonight and Wednesday," the NHC said.

Because of the inclement weather on Tuesday, schools across Dominica have been closed.

Invest 94L is then expected to slow down and make a turn to the northwest when it reaches the southwestern Atlantic near the Bahamas later this week.

After that, Invest 94L could then strengthen into a tropical depression.

"Interests in the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Bahamas should monitor the progress of this system," the NHC warned.

Currently, the NHC is giving the system a low chance of development over the next two days and a medium chance of development over the next seven days.