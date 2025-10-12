Watch: Nor'easter creates nasty surf, damaging winds and coastal flooding

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. – A mighty nor'easter pounded the majority of the Eastern Seaboard throughout the weekend, closing beaches from Virginia to New York and creating coastal flooding in storm-weary areas that recently experienced flooding from back-to-back hurricanes brushing the U.S. East Coast.

The weekend started with heavy rain in the Southeast, leading to coastal flooding in Charleston, South Carolina. Roads were inundated with water, leading to closures for the city.

Some of the strongest wind gusts were reported from the Carolinas over the weekend, with a gust of 58 mph on Pine Island, North Carolina, and gusts over 50 mph in multiple other locations along coastal areas.

Along North Carolina's Outer Banks, road crews with the Department of Transportation worked furiously to clear Highway 12 for the storm-battered areas of Hatteras Island. Parts of the highway were closed on Sunday due to significant flooding.

FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne reported from Buxton, North Carolina, where nine homes collapsed over the past two weeks from coastal flooding and erosion caused by multiple tropical systems in the Atlantic. Yet another home appeared at risk of collapse with the latest round of relentless waves.

Live cameras set up by FOX Weather Storm Chaser Mark Sudduth captured coastal flooding on Sunday in North Carolina and Delaware, where high tide and strong surf overtook roads.

Nor'easter impacts crawled up the coast throughout the weekend, as beachside communities prepared for the wind and coastal flooding to come.

Significant tidal flooding was forecast to peak in Virginia on Sunday. FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell was in Virginia Beach, where officials were concerned about river flooding due to high tides.

In Ocean City, Maryland, FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray watched as the conditions rapidly worsened on Sunday morning. Waves overtook the sandy beachfront, and winds near 50 mph blasted the area.

As high tide approached, massive waves crashed onshore in Ocean City.

By Sunday, winds and nasty surf reached the Jersey Shore area, with big waves pounding areas in Ocean and Monmouth counties. The boardwalk in Seaside Heights was closed up ahead of the worst impacts.

New Jersey was placed under a state of emergency ahead of the worst weather impacts.

The nor'easter continued to crawl up the Eastern Seaboard with impacts for New England by Monday.