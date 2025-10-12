Search
Watch: Nor'easter creates nasty surf, damaging winds and coastal flooding

Some of the strongest wind gusts were reported from the Carolinas over the weekend, with a gust of 58 mph on Pine Island, North Carolina. Coastal flooding returned to the storm-weary areas of the Outer Banks, flooding Highway 12, live cameras showed.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray is in Ocean City, Maryland, where coastal flooding from the ongoing nor'easter is a major concern. Nearly 50 mph wind gusts and rough surf are blasting the coastline.

Nearly 50 mph wind gusts blast Maryland coast

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray is in Ocean City, Maryland, where coastal flooding from the ongoing nor'easter is a major concern. Nearly 50 mph wind gusts and rough surf are blasting the coastline.

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. – A mighty nor'easter pounded the majority of the Eastern Seaboard throughout the weekend, closing beaches from Virginia to New York and creating coastal flooding in storm-weary areas that recently experienced flooding from back-to-back hurricanes brushing the U.S. East Coast. 

The weekend started with heavy rain in the Southeast, leading to coastal flooding in Charleston, South Carolina. Roads were inundated with water, leading to closures for the city. 

NOR'EASTER LIVE MAP TRACKER: RADAR, STORM ALERTS, WIND FORECASTS, FLOOD THREAT MAPS

Some of the strongest wind gusts were reported from the Carolinas over the weekend, with a gust of 58 mph on Pine Island, North Carolina, and gusts over 50 mph in multiple other locations along coastal areas. 

Video shows flooding in Charleston, South Carolina from a coastal storm sending rain and wind along the Atlantic coast. 

Flooding in Charleston from nor'easter

Video shows flooding in Charleston, South Carolina from a coastal storm sending rain and wind along the Atlantic coast. 

Along North Carolina's Outer Banks, road crews with the Department of Transportation worked furiously to clear Highway 12 for the storm-battered areas of Hatteras Island. Parts of the highway were closed on Sunday due to significant flooding.

  • A truck overtaken by waves on Highway 12 on Hatteras Island in North Carolina on Sunday, October 12, 2025.
    Image 1 of 14

    A truck overtaken by waves on Highway 12 on Hatteras Island in North Carolina on Sunday, October 12, 2025. (NC DOT)

  • North Carolina Department of Transportation crews work to clear sand from Highway 12 on Hatteras Island, North Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2025.
    Image 2 of 14

    North Carolina Department of Transportation crews work to clear sand from Highway 12 on Hatteras Island, North Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2025.  (NC DOT)

  • North Carolina Department of Transportation crews work to clear sand from Highway 12 on Hatteras Island, North Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2025.
    Image 3 of 14

    North Carolina Department of Transportation crews work to clear sand from Highway 12 on Hatteras Island, North Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2025.  (NC DOT)

  • North Carolina Department of Transportation crews work to clear sand from Highway 12 on Hatteras Island, North Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2025.
    Image 4 of 14

    North Carolina Department of Transportation crews work to clear sand from Highway 12 on Hatteras Island, North Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2025.  ( )

  • This image comes from live video from Buxton, North Carolina, showing a home on the verge of collapsing into the Atlantic as a powerful nor'easter lashes the coast on Oct. 12, 2025.
    Image 5 of 14

    This image comes from live video from Buxton, North Carolina, showing a home on the verge of collapsing into the Atlantic as a powerful nor'easter lashes the coast on Oct. 12, 2025. (FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Tracker Mark Sudduth)

  • Cameras set up by FOX Weather Storm Chaser Mark Sudduth show coastal flooding in Rodanthe, North Carolina on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.
    Image 6 of 14

    Cameras set up by FOX Weather Storm Chaser Mark Sudduth show coastal flooding in Rodanthe, North Carolina on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.  (Mark Sudduth)

  • Flooding from high tide on Bowers Beach, Delaware, on Oct. 12, 2025.
    Image 7 of 14

    Flooding from high tide on Bowers Beach, Delaware, on Oct. 12, 2025.  (Mark Suddath)

  • People are seen walking on the beach in Ocean City, Maryland, during a nor'easter on Oct. 12, 2025.
    Image 8 of 14

    People are seen walking on the beach in Ocean City, Maryland, during a nor'easter on Oct. 12, 2025. (Robert Ray)

  • Massive waves are seen crashing onto the beach in Ocean City, Maryland, during a nor'easter on Oct. 12, 2025.
    Image 9 of 14

    Massive waves are seen crashing onto the beach in Ocean City, Maryland, during a nor'easter on Oct. 12, 2025. (Robert Ray)

  • Water is seen rushing onto the beach in Ocean City, Maryland, during a nor'easter on Oct. 12, 2025.
    Image 10 of 14

    Water is seen rushing onto the beach in Ocean City, Maryland, during a nor'easter on Oct. 12, 2025. (Robert Ray)

  • This photo shows the beach in Ocean City, Maryland, during a nor'easter on Oct. 12, 2025.
    Image 11 of 14

    This photo shows the beach in Ocean City, Maryland, during a nor'easter on Oct. 12, 2025. (Robert Ray)

  • This photo shows Ocean City, Maryland, during a nor'easter on Oct. 12, 2025.
    Image 12 of 14

    This photo shows Ocean City, Maryland, during a nor'easter on Oct. 12, 2025. (Robert Ray)

  • A massive wave is seen crashing onshore in Ocean City, Maryland, on Oct. 12, 2025.
    Image 13 of 14

    A massive wave is seen crashing onshore in Ocean City, Maryland, on Oct. 12, 2025. (Robert Ray)

  • This photo shows people walking the boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland, as a nor'easter batters the region on Oct. 12, 2025.
    Image 14 of 14

    This photo shows people walking the boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland, as a nor'easter batters the region on Oct. 12, 2025. (Robert Ray)

FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne reported from Buxton, North Carolina, where nine homes collapsed over the past two weeks from coastal flooding and erosion caused by multiple tropical systems in the Atlantic. Yet another home appeared at risk of collapse with the latest round of relentless waves. 

Another home is at risk of collapsing into the Atlantic Ocean along North Carolina's Outer Banks as a powerful nor'easter batters the coast. FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne has more from Buxton on Oct. 12, 2025.

Outer Banks home on verge of collapse as nor'easter batters North Carolina coast

Another home is at risk of collapsing into the Atlantic Ocean along North Carolina's Outer Banks as a powerful nor'easter batters the coast. FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne has more from Buxton on Oct. 12, 2025.

Live cameras set up by FOX Weather Storm Chaser Mark Sudduth captured coastal flooding on Sunday in North Carolina and Delaware, where high tide and strong surf overtook roads.

Cameras set up by FOX Weather Storm Chaser Mark Sudduth show coastal flooding in Rodanthe, North Carolina on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.

Cameras set up by FOX Weather Storm Chaser Mark Sudduth show coastal flooding in Rodanthe, North Carolina on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. 

(Mark Sudduth / FOX Weather)

Nor'easter impacts crawled up the coast throughout the weekend, as beachside communities prepared for the wind and coastal flooding to come.

Significant tidal flooding was forecast to peak in Virginia on Sunday. FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell was in Virginia Beach, where officials were concerned about river flooding due to high tides. 

FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell reports from Virginia Beach where High Wind Warnings are in place through Sunday night. River flooding is also a major concern in the area. Some area rivers could rise by 2 to 4 feet. 

Nor'easter slams Virginia Beach with powerful winds, rough surf

FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell reports from Virginia Beach where High Wind Warnings are in place through Sunday night. River flooding is also a major concern in the area. Some area rivers could rise by 2 to 4 feet. 

In Ocean City, Maryland, FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray watched as the conditions rapidly worsened on Sunday morning. Waves overtook the sandy beachfront, and winds near 50 mph blasted the area.

Scenes from FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray show waves lapping at the Ocean City beaches and intense gusts of wind on Sunday, Oct. 12. 

Nor'easter kicks up nasty surf, high winds in Maryland

Scenes from FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray show waves lapping at the Ocean City beaches and intense gusts of wind on Sunday, Oct. 12. 

As high tide approached, massive waves crashed onshore in Ocean City.

People are seen walking on the beach in Ocean City, Maryland, during a nor'easter on Oct. 12, 2025.

People are seen walking on the beach in Ocean City, Maryland, during a nor'easter on Oct. 12, 2025.

(Robert Ray / FOX Weather)

By Sunday, winds and nasty surf reached the Jersey Shore area, with big waves pounding areas in Ocean and Monmouth counties. The boardwalk in Seaside Heights was closed up ahead of the worst impacts.

New Jersey was placed under a state of emergency ahead of the worst weather impacts. 

Video from FOX Weather Meteorologist Bayne Froney shows waves building along the Jersey Shore on Sunday, Oct. 12. 

Nor'easter creates big waves in Seaside Heights

Video from FOX Weather Meteorologist Bayne Froney shows waves building along the Jersey Shore on Sunday, Oct. 12. 

The nor'easter continued to crawl up the Eastern Seaboard with impacts for New England by Monday. 

