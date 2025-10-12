Live: Watch video showing Outer Banks home on verge of collapse as nor'easter batters North Carolina coast

Another home is at risk of collapsing into the Atlantic Ocean along North Carolina's Outer Banks as a powerful nor'easter batters the coast. FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne has more from Buxton on Oct. 12, 2025.
This image comes from live video from Buxton, North Carolina, showing a home on the verge of collapsing into the Atlantic as a powerful nor'easter lashes the coast on Oct. 12, 2025.
(FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Tracker Mark Sudduth)
Extra supports and board help keep beach houses on Buxton's beaches standing.
(FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Tracker Mark Sudduth)
The sagging porch of one abandoned beach home on Buxton's shores.
(FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Tracker Mark Sudduth)
Extra supports and board help keep beach houses on Buxton's beaches standing.
(FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Tracker Mark Sudduth)
A stationary camera shows one of the houses left standing after a home collapse on Oct. 2. Extra supports were added to help keep it upright.
(FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Tracker Mark Sudduth)
This image from FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows large waves crashing onshore in Buxton, North Carolina, where numerous homes have fallen into the Atlantic over the past few weeks.
(Robert Ray)
It now appears that it's only a matter of time before this home, too, becomes a victim of the angry Atlantic.