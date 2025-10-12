Live: Watch video showing Outer Banks home on verge of collapse as nor'easter batters North Carolina coast

BUXTON, N.C. – Residents along North Carolina's Outer Banks continue to experience massive waves and coastal flooding due to a powerful nor'easter moving up the East Coast, and live video from a beach in Buxton is showing yet another home on the verge of collapsing into the Atlantic Ocean.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Tracker Mark Sudduth has a camera pointed at a green home located in Buxton, which is now completely surrounded by water as we approach high tide on Sunday, Oct. 12.

Large waves can be seen crashing into the wood pilings holding the home in place, but during a live hit by FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne, a portion of the home's balcony collapsed.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

next Image 1 of 15

prev next Image 2 of 15

prev next Image 3 of 15

prev next Image 4 of 15

prev next Image 5 of 15

prev next Image 6 of 15

prev next Image 7 of 15

prev next Image 8 of 15

prev next Image 9 of 15

prev next Image 10 of 15

prev next Image 11 of 15

prev next Image 12 of 15

prev next Image 13 of 15

prev next Image 14 of 15

prev Image 15 of 15

It now appears that it's only a matter of time before this home, too, becomes a victim of the angry Atlantic.

Rodanthe and Buxton lost nine beachfront homes to the encroaching surf earlier this month, and several more are teetering on collapse.

Another live video shared by Sudduth is showing how high the water is getting in Bowers Beach, Delaware, as high tide approaches. You can watch exclusive video of that by clicking here.