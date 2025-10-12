Search
Live: Watch video showing Outer Banks home on verge of collapse as nor'easter batters North Carolina coast

FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Tracker Mark Sudduth has a camera pointed at a green home located in Buxton, which is now completely surrounded by water as we approach high tide on Sunday, Oct. 12.

Another home is at risk of collapsing into the Atlantic Ocean along North Carolina's Outer Banks as a powerful nor'easter batters the coast. FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne has more from Buxton on Oct. 12, 2025.

BUXTON, N.C. – Residents along North Carolina's Outer Banks continue to experience massive waves and coastal flooding due to a powerful nor'easter moving up the East Coast, and live video from a beach in Buxton is showing yet another home on the verge of collapsing into the Atlantic Ocean.

FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Tracker Mark Sudduth has a camera pointed at a green home located in Buxton, which is now completely surrounded by water as we approach high tide on Sunday, Oct. 12.

Large waves can be seen crashing into the wood pilings holding the home in place, but during a live hit by FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne, a portion of the home's balcony collapsed.

  This image comes from live video from Buxton, North Carolina, showing a home on the verge of collapsing into the Atlantic as a powerful nor'easter lashes the coast on Oct. 12, 2025.
    This image comes from live video from Buxton, North Carolina, showing a home on the verge of collapsing into the Atlantic as a powerful nor'easter lashes the coast on Oct. 12, 2025. (FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Tracker Mark Sudduth)

  Extra supports and board help keep beach houses on Buxton's beaches standing.
    Extra supports and board help keep beach houses on Buxton's beaches standing.  (FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Tracker Mark Sudduth)

  The sagging porch of one abandoned beach home on Buxton's shores.
    The sagging porch of one abandoned beach home on Buxton's shores. (FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Tracker Mark Sudduth)

      ( )

  Extra supports and board help keep beach houses on Buxton's beaches standing.
    Extra supports and board help keep beach houses on Buxton's beaches standing.  (FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Tracker Mark Sudduth)

  A stationary camera shows one of the houses left standing after a home collapse on Oct. 2. Extra supports were added to help keep it upright.
    A stationary camera shows one of the houses left standing after a home collapse on Oct. 2. Extra supports were added to help keep it upright.  (FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Tracker Mark Sudduth)

  This image from FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows large waves crashing onshore in Buxton, North Carolina, where numerous homes have fallen into the Atlantic over the past few weeks.
    This image from FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows large waves crashing onshore in Buxton, North Carolina, where numerous homes have fallen into the Atlantic over the past few weeks. (Robert Ray)

  • This image from FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows large waves crashing onshore in Buxton, North Carolina, where numerous homes have fallen into the Atlantic over the past few weeks.
    This image from FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows large waves crashing onshore in Buxton, North Carolina, where numerous homes have fallen into the Atlantic over the past few weeks. (Robert Ray)

  • This image from FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows large waves crashing onshore in Buxton, North Carolina, where numerous homes have fallen into the Atlantic over the past few weeks.
    This image from FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows large waves crashing onshore in Buxton, North Carolina, where numerous homes have fallen into the Atlantic over the past few weeks. (Robert Ray)

  • This image from FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows large waves crashing onshore in Buxton, North Carolina, where numerous homes have fallen into the Atlantic over the past few weeks.
    This image from FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows large waves crashing onshore in Buxton, North Carolina, where numerous homes have fallen into the Atlantic over the past few weeks. (Robert Ray)

  • This image from FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows large waves crashing onshore in Buxton, North Carolina, where numerous homes have fallen into the Atlantic over the past few weeks.
    This image from FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows large waves crashing onshore in Buxton, North Carolina, where numerous homes have fallen into the Atlantic over the past few weeks. (Robert Ray)

  • This image from FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows large waves crashing onshore in Buxton, North Carolina, where numerous homes have fallen into the Atlantic over the past few weeks.
    This image from FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows large waves crashing onshore in Buxton, North Carolina, where numerous homes have fallen into the Atlantic over the past few weeks. (Robert Ray)

  • This image from FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows large waves crashing onshore in Buxton, North Carolina, where numerous homes have fallen into the Atlantic over the past few weeks.
    This image from FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows large waves crashing onshore in Buxton, North Carolina, where numerous homes have fallen into the Atlantic over the past few weeks. (Robert Ray)

  • This image from FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows large waves crashing onshore in Buxton, North Carolina, where numerous homes have fallen into the Atlantic over the past few weeks.
    This image from FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows large waves crashing onshore in Buxton, North Carolina, where numerous homes have fallen into the Atlantic over the past few weeks. (Robert Ray)

  • This image from FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows large waves crashing onshore in Buxton, North Carolina, where numerous homes have fallen into the Atlantic over the past few weeks.
    This image from FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows large waves crashing onshore in Buxton, North Carolina, where numerous homes have fallen into the Atlantic over the past few weeks. (Robert Ray)

It now appears that it's only a matter of time before this home, too, becomes a victim of the angry Atlantic.

Rodanthe and Buxton lost nine beachfront homes to the encroaching surf earlier this month, and several more are teetering on collapse.

Another live video shared by Sudduth is showing how high the water is getting in Bowers Beach, Delaware, as high tide approaches. You can watch exclusive video of that by clicking here.

