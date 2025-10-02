Search
Extreme Weather
Watch: 8th North Carolina beach house to collapse caught live on FOX Weather

FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne was there to watch the eighth home collapse into the Atlantic on Thursday.

North Carolina coastal flooding causes another home to collapse

BUXTON, N.C.– Another house along the beach in North Carolina's Outer Banks collapsed into the ocean on Thursday afternoon during relentless surf supercharged by dual offshore hurricanes, making it the eighth home in just three days to fall. 

Tuesday began the fury of collapses, as hurricanes Imelda and Humberto brought large waves to the Outer Banks. 

Six homes fell Tuesday, followed by a seventh on Wednesday night. 

Another home collapses into Atlantic along North Carolina Outer Banks

FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne was there as the eighth home collapsed into the Atlantic on Thursday. 

"You hear the creaking, the snapping sounds of the wood. And then just in a matter of seconds, the house fell down onto its pilings," Byrne said, recapping the moment. "It’s now the eighth one to add to this field of debris that’s now growing."

Dozens of people gathered on the beach to watch the house sway in and out of the ocean, pushing up against another house in the background. 

Piles of debris littered the beach from other collapsed houses. 

"It's unreal. I'm actually speechless, and it's really, really sad what's happening to this community, to these homes," Adrianne, who lives in Buxton, told Byrne. "People have spent their entire lives vacationing here. It really is paradise, but there's always a price to pay."

While Byrne was speaking to Adrianne, the first story of the home collapsed into the ocean and a large wave splashed up onto the beach, carrying the home with it. 

Watch: Wall of 8th North Carolina beach house collapses into ocean

Byrne said offshore buoys indicated waves up to 14 feet. High Surf Advisories remain in effect through Saturday morning. 

Cape Hatteras National Seashore said it will deploy about two dozen staff to Buxton on Friday to contribute to the significant cleanup efforts associated with the recent house collapses. 

