What to expect for final 2 months of Atlantic hurricane season

The peak of the Atlantic basin hurricane season is nearing its end with the U.S. escaping major impacts from tropical cyclones.

Through the end of September, nine named storms have formed across the basin, four of which strengthened into hurricanes, with three of those becoming major hurricanes with sustained winds topping 115 mph.

The totals sit just shy of the long-term seasonal averages, which during a typical season for the date would be around 10 named storms, five hurricanes and two major hurricanes.

The most powerful storm of the 2025 Atlantic season so far was Hurricane Erin, which intensified into a Category 5 cyclone while north of the Caribbean Sea.

Erin remained more than 200 miles offshore but still produced extensive coastal flooding along the Eastern Seaboard.

With widespread beach erosion and rough seas stretching from the Southeast to New England, Erin has the distinction of being the costliest U.S. storm of the year, despite never making landfall.

The only cyclone to have made landfall in the U.S. was Tropical Storm Chantal back in July, but the cyclone was rather weak and fell apart within hours over the Carolinas.

What remains of the season

The Atlantic hurricane season officially runs through Nov. 30, and on average, October and November yield about four named storms, with two of those typically reaching hurricane strength and one intensifying into a major hurricane.

Unlike cyclones during the first four months of the season, systems that develop in October and November are less likely to threaten parts of the U.S. coastline.

Cold fronts and upper-level troughs, which become more common as winter approaches, tend to sweep storms out into the open Atlantic before they reach coastal communities.

Florida, however, can remain vulnerable into November, because of tropical systems that develop in the western Caribbean or southern Gulf.

The latest documented hurricane strike on Texas occurred on Oct. 16, while Alabama has not seen a landfalling hurricane beyond the Sept. 16 timeframe.

The latest the Florida coastline has been hit was Hurricane Kate in 1985. The Category 2 storm made landfall along the Florida Panhandle as a weakening cyclone on Nov. 21.

While the continental U.S. often sees its landfall risk diminish during the later fall months, late-season cyclones can still pose catastrophic threats.

Systems that are not swept away by the jet stream frequently drift westward into Central America, where mountainous terrain and vulnerable infrastructure amplify their impact.

One of the historical events happened in 1998, when Hurricane Mitch formed over the Caribbean in late October.

Mitch lingered for days before dissipating in early November, unleashing torrential rains and catastrophic flooding across Honduras, Nicaragua and neighboring nations.

The cyclone is estimated to have killed roughly 12,000 people, making it the second-deadliest hurricane in Atlantic history.