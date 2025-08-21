Watch: Worst of the monster waves slamming East Coast from Hurricane Erin

As Hurricane Erin continues its pursuit through the Atlantic, dangerous conditions have been reported up and down the East Coast.

From New York to South Carolina, Erin has created gusty winds and massive ocean swells, leading to closed beaches and dangerous rip currents.

Hurricane Erin was still a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph on Thursday morning.

HURRICANE ERIN SLAMS NORTH CAROLINA, VIRGINIA COASTS WITH STRONG WINDS, POWERFUL WAVES, DANGEROUS RIP CURRENTS

next Image 1 of 6

prev next Image 2 of 6

prev next Image 3 of 6

prev next Image 4 of 6

prev next Image 5 of 6

prev Image 6 of 6

Visuals show some of the best waves up and down the coast from FOX Weather crews on the ground.

The Outer Banks of North Carolina were ready for storm surge and coastal flooding from Erin, as evacuations were ordered for thousands of people in the most vulnerable areas.

HURRICANE FORECASTERS NOW TRACKING TRIANGLE OF TROPICAL TROUBLE AS ATLANTIC BASIN BUBBLES WITH ACTIVITY

In Rodanthe, where at least a dozen homes sit nearing collapse on the sandy beaches, swells of 7–17 feet are likely.

Farther north along the Outer Banks, FOX Weather Storm Specialist Mike Seidel reported from the shores of Kitty Hawk where ocean swells reached the sand dunes at the back of the beach during high tide.

WHEN TO EXPECT WORST FROM HURRICANE ERIN ON EAST COAST: A STATE-BY-STATE BREAKDOWN

Meanwhile, in Maryland, FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell also faced tropical storm-force winds and coastal flooding on the beach in Ocean City.

Beaches remained closed to everyone, as deadly rip currents and large waves plagued the morning. The National Weather Service warned of large breaking waves of 8–12 feet in surf zones.

NEW MOON ENHANCING HURRICANE ERIN'S TIDAL FLOODING IMPACTS

A Coastal Flood Warning goes into effect in Ocean City on Thursday evening and remains in place through Friday afternoon.

Up in Manasquan, New Jersey, FOX Weather Meteorologist Bob Van Dillen saw similar conditions on Thursday morning.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

While conditions remain dangerous for most areas from North Carolina to New York on Thursday, by late Friday, Erin will be racing out into the far North Atlantic, eventually losing its hurricane status.