Extreme Weather
Watch: Worst of the monster waves slamming East Coast from Hurricane Erin

From New York to South Carolina, Erin has created gusty winds and massive ocean swells, leading to closed beaches and dangerous rip currents.

Large waves from Hurricane Erin have been slamming the East Coast this week. Here are some of the wildest shots of those waves along the Atlantic shoreline.

As Hurricane Erin continues its pursuit through the Atlantic, dangerous conditions have been reported up and down the East Coast. 

From New York to South Carolina, Erin has created gusty winds and massive ocean swells, leading to closed beaches and dangerous rip currents. 

Hurricane Erin was still a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph on Thursday morning.

HURRICANE ERIN SLAMS NORTH CAROLINA, VIRGINIA COASTS WITH STRONG WINDS, POWERFUL WAVES, DANGEROUS RIP CURRENTS

    Waves crash on the shores of Manasquan, New Jersey on Thursday morning.  (Christian Miller)

  • Winds whip sand into people's faces in Nags Head, North Carolina, during Erin's trek up the coast.
    Winds whip sand into people's faces in Nags Head, North Carolina, during Erin's trek up the coast.  (Katie Byrne)

  • NC Flooding
    Storm surge floods a hotel in Buxton, N.C. as Hurricane Erin swirls offshore on Aug. 20, 2025. (Mark Sudduth)

  • North Carolina Highway 12 Closed
    Heavy surf and storm surge from Hurricane Erin shut down North Carolina's Highway 12 on Aug. 20, 2025. (NC Dept. of Transportation)

  • Overwash in Hatteras Island, North Carolina as Hurricane Erin's biggest impacts begin on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025.
    Overwash in Hatteras Island, North Carolina as Hurricane Erin's biggest impacts begin on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025.  (Jenni Koontz/Epic Shutter Photography/Dare County)

  • North Carolina Highway 12 Closed
    Heavy surf and storm surge from Hurricane Erin shut down North Carolina's Highway 12 on Aug. 20, 2025. (NC Dept. of Transportation)

Visuals show some of the best waves up and down the coast from FOX Weather crews on the ground. 

The Outer Banks of North Carolina were ready for storm surge and coastal flooding from Erin, as evacuations were ordered for thousands of people in the most vulnerable areas. 

HURRICANE FORECASTERS NOW TRACKING TRIANGLE OF TROPICAL TROUBLE AS ATLANTIC BASIN BUBBLES WITH ACTIVITY

Hurricane Erin created large waves Thursday morning on Rodanthe beaches. Video showed the large waves crashing up onto a beach. 

In Rodanthe, where at least a dozen homes sit nearing collapse on the sandy beaches, swells of 7–17 feet are likely. 

Farther north along the Outer Banks, FOX Weather Storm Specialist Mike Seidel reported from the shores of Kitty Hawk where ocean swells reached the sand dunes at the back of the beach during high tide. 

WHEN TO EXPECT WORST FROM HURRICANE ERIN ON EAST COAST: A STATE-BY-STATE BREAKDOWN

Ocean swells creep up the beach in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, during Thursday Morning's high tide.

(FOX Weather Storm Specialist Mike Seidel / FOX Weather)

Meanwhile, in Maryland, FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell also faced tropical storm-force winds and coastal flooding on the beach in Ocean City

Beaches remained closed to everyone, as deadly rip currents and large waves plagued the morning. The National Weather Service warned of large breaking waves of 8–12 feet in surf zones. 

NEW MOON ENHANCING HURRICANE ERIN'S TIDAL FLOODING IMPACTS

Beaches in Ocean City, Maryland, are closed as Hurricane Erin creates dangerous surf conditions offshore. FOx Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell is on the beach where 40 mph winds and 10-foot waves were recorded Thursday morning. 

A Coastal Flood Warning goes into effect in Ocean City on Thursday evening and remains in place through Friday afternoon. 

Up in Manasquan, New Jersey, FOX Weather Meteorologist Bob Van Dillen saw similar conditions on Thursday morning. 

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Hurricane Erin is just a few hundred miles off the coast of the Eastern Seaboard and is bringing extremely dangerous conditions to New Jersey. FOX Weather Meteorologist Bob Van Dillen reports from the beach: 

While conditions remain dangerous for most areas from North Carolina to New York on Thursday, by late Friday, Erin will be racing out into the far North Atlantic, eventually losing its hurricane status.

