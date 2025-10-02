Watch: Drone video shows scene of 7 homes that crumbled into the Atlantic this week

BUXTON, N.C. – A recently recorded drone video showed the devastating scene of the oceanfront homes in Buxton, North Carolina, that crumbled into the Atlantic starting Tuesday evening.

So far, seven unoccupied homes have collapsed on the Outer Banks due to years of beach erosion and powerful wave action caused by hurricanes Imelda and Humberto.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The first five homes collapsed within 45 mins on Tuesday, while the sixth home was decimated later that night. The seventh house collapsed late Wednesday night.

Officials have reported that no one has been injured during the collapses.

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

"All the houses are taking a beating. It's devastating," photographer Jenni Koontz told FOX Weather. "I think the damage is unmeasurable at this point. As a local that lives here, it's heartbreaking, not only for the homeowners, but for the community where we live."

As of Thursday, High Surf Advisories remain in effect while Coastal Flood Warnings remain in effect through Friday.

IMELDA REMAINS POWERFUL POST-TROPICAL STORM AFTER BASHING BERMUDA WITH POWERFUL WINDS, MASSIVE WAVES

The National Park Service (NPS) urged visitors to stay away from the site of the collapsed homes and to use caution due to the presence of potentially hazardous debris.

"I don't know how this is going to be cleaned up very quickly. There's a lot of debris," Koontz said. "I think we're just getting started. I think the rest of the week is going to be just as intense, if not more. We're going to have more houses falling in for sure."