Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published Updated

Nor'easter slamming mid-Atlantic, Northeast leading to coastal flooding, tropical-storm-force wind gusts

This comes after the nor'easter slammed areas of the Southeast and Carolinas on Saturday, dumping several inches of rain and producing tropical-storm-force wind gusts from an already-battered North Carolina coast up to the Jersey Shore.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
Communities up and down the East Coast from the mid-Atlantic to the Northeast are facing threats of coastal flooding and powerful winds as a nor’easter makes it way up the Eastern Seaboard. FOX Weather Meteorologist Haley Meier has the latest on Oct. 12, 2025.

Communities across mid-Atlantic, Northeast bracing for impacts from powerful nor’easter

Communities up and down the East Coast from the mid-Atlantic to the Northeast are facing threats of coastal flooding and powerful winds as a nor’easter makes it way up the Eastern Seaboard. FOX Weather Meteorologist Haley Meier has the latest on Oct. 12, 2025.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – A powerful nor’easter making its way up the Eastern Seaboard is gaining strength as tens of millions of people from the mid-Atlantic to the Northeast and New England brace for heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and massive waves that have put coastal communities on alert for major flooding and beach erosion.

LIVE: WATCH VIDEO SHOWING OUTER BANKS HOME ON VERGE OF COLLAPSE AS NOR'EASTER BATTERS NORTH CAROLINA COAST

  • People are seen walking on the beach in Ocean City, Maryland, during a nor'easter on Oct. 12, 2025.
    Image 1 of 28

    People are seen walking on the beach in Ocean City, Maryland, during a nor'easter on Oct. 12, 2025. (Robert Ray)

  • Massive waves are seen crashing onto the beach in Ocean City, Maryland, during a nor'easter on Oct. 12, 2025.
    Image 2 of 28

    Massive waves are seen crashing onto the beach in Ocean City, Maryland, during a nor'easter on Oct. 12, 2025. (Robert Ray)

  • Water is seen rushing onto the beach in Ocean City, Maryland, during a nor'easter on Oct. 12, 2025.
    Image 3 of 28

    Water is seen rushing onto the beach in Ocean City, Maryland, during a nor'easter on Oct. 12, 2025. (Robert Ray)

  • This photo shows the beach in Ocean City, Maryland, during a nor'easter on Oct. 12, 2025.
    Image 4 of 28

    This photo shows the beach in Ocean City, Maryland, during a nor'easter on Oct. 12, 2025. (Robert Ray)

  • This photo shows Ocean City, Maryland, during a nor'easter on Oct. 12, 2025.
    Image 5 of 28

    This photo shows Ocean City, Maryland, during a nor'easter on Oct. 12, 2025. (Robert Ray)

  • A massive wave is seen crashing onshore in Ocean City, Maryland, on Oct. 12, 2025.
    Image 6 of 28

    A massive wave is seen crashing onshore in Ocean City, Maryland, on Oct. 12, 2025. (Robert Ray)

  • This photo shows people walking the boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland, as a nor'easter batters the region on Oct. 12, 2025.
    Image 7 of 28

    This photo shows people walking the boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland, as a nor'easter batters the region on Oct. 12, 2025. (Robert Ray)

  • Image 8 of 28

    Cameras set up by FOX Weather Storm Chaser Mark Sudduth show coastal flooding in Rodanthe, North Carolina on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.  (Mark Sudduth)

  • North Carolina Department of Transportation crews work to clear sand from Highway 12 on Hatteras Island, North Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2025.
    Image 9 of 28

    North Carolina Department of Transportation crews work to clear sand from Highway 12 on Hatteras Island, North Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2025.  ( )

  • North Carolina Department of Transportation crews work to clear sand from Highway 12 on Hatteras Island, North Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2025.
    Image 10 of 28

    North Carolina Department of Transportation crews work to clear sand from Highway 12 on Hatteras Island, North Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2025.  (NC DOT)

  • North Carolina Department of Transportation crews work to clear sand from Highway 12 on Hatteras Island, North Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2025.
    Image 11 of 28

    North Carolina Department of Transportation crews work to clear sand from Highway 12 on Hatteras Island, North Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2025.  (NC DOT)

  • This image comes from live video from Buxton, North Carolina, showing a home on the verge of collapsing into the Atlantic as a powerful nor'easter lashes the coast on Oct. 12, 2025.
    Image 12 of 28

    This image comes from live video from Buxton, North Carolina, showing a home on the verge of collapsing into the Atlantic as a powerful nor'easter lashes the coast on Oct. 12, 2025. (FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Tracker Mark Sudduth)

  • Extra supports and board help keep beach houses on Buxton's beaches standing.
    Image 13 of 28

    Extra supports and board help keep beach houses on Buxton's beaches standing.  (FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Tracker Mark Sudduth)

  • The sagging porch of one abandoned beach home on Buxton's shores.
    Image 14 of 28

    The sagging porch of one abandoned beach home on Buxton's shores. (FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Tracker Mark Sudduth)

  • Image 15 of 28

      ( )

  • Extra supports and board help keep beach houses on Buxton's beaches standing.
    Image 16 of 28

    Extra supports and board help keep beach houses on Buxton's beaches standing.  (FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Tracker Mark Sudduth)

  • A stationary camera shows one of the houses left standing after a home collapse on Oct. 2. Extra supports were added to help keep it upright.
    Image 17 of 28

    A stationary camera shows one of the houses left standing after a home collapse on Oct. 2. Extra supports were added to help keep it upright.  (FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Tracker Mark Sudduth)

  • Image 18 of 28

    Ahead of the anticipated arrival of the nor'easter, the boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach, DE was still crowded on Friday afternoon. (Courtesy of Mike Seidel)

  • Flooding in New Bern, North Carolina on Oct. 10, 2025.
    Image 19 of 28

    Flooding in New Bern, North Carolina on Oct. 10, 2025.  (Mark Sudduth)

  • A sign warning people to stay out of the waters in Sullivan's Island, South Carolina.
    Image 20 of 28

    A sign warning people to stay out of the waters in Sullivan's Island, South Carolina. (Bayne Froney)

  • This image from FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows large waves crashing onshore in Buxton, North Carolina, where numerous homes have fallen into the Atlantic over the past few weeks.
    Image 21 of 28

    This image from FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows large waves crashing onshore in Buxton, North Carolina, where numerous homes have fallen into the Atlantic over the past few weeks. (Robert Ray)

  • This image from FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows large waves crashing onshore in Buxton, North Carolina, where numerous homes have fallen into the Atlantic over the past few weeks.
    Image 22 of 28

    This image from FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows large waves crashing onshore in Buxton, North Carolina, where numerous homes have fallen into the Atlantic over the past few weeks. (Robert Ray)

  • This image from FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows large waves crashing onshore in Buxton, North Carolina, where numerous homes have fallen into the Atlantic over the past few weeks.
    Image 23 of 28

    This image from FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows large waves crashing onshore in Buxton, North Carolina, where numerous homes have fallen into the Atlantic over the past few weeks. (Robert Ray)

  • This image from FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows large waves crashing onshore in Buxton, North Carolina, where numerous homes have fallen into the Atlantic over the past few weeks.
    Image 24 of 28

    This image from FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows large waves crashing onshore in Buxton, North Carolina, where numerous homes have fallen into the Atlantic over the past few weeks. (Robert Ray)

  • This image from FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows large waves crashing onshore in Buxton, North Carolina, where numerous homes have fallen into the Atlantic over the past few weeks.
    Image 25 of 28

    This image from FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows large waves crashing onshore in Buxton, North Carolina, where numerous homes have fallen into the Atlantic over the past few weeks. (Robert Ray)

  • This image from FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows large waves crashing onshore in Buxton, North Carolina, where numerous homes have fallen into the Atlantic over the past few weeks.
    Image 26 of 28

    This image from FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows large waves crashing onshore in Buxton, North Carolina, where numerous homes have fallen into the Atlantic over the past few weeks. (Robert Ray)

  • This image from FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows large waves crashing onshore in Buxton, North Carolina, where numerous homes have fallen into the Atlantic over the past few weeks.
    Image 27 of 28

    This image from FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows large waves crashing onshore in Buxton, North Carolina, where numerous homes have fallen into the Atlantic over the past few weeks. (Robert Ray)

  • This image from FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows large waves crashing onshore in Buxton, North Carolina, where numerous homes have fallen into the Atlantic over the past few weeks.
    Image 28 of 28

    This image from FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows large waves crashing onshore in Buxton, North Carolina, where numerous homes have fallen into the Atlantic over the past few weeks. (Robert Ray)

This comes after the storm slammed areas of the Southeast and Carolinas on Saturday, dumping several inches of rain and producing tropical-storm-force wind gusts from an already-battered North Carolina coast up to the Jersey Shore.

The persistent onshore winds brought yet another round of heavy surf, triggering 2-4 feet of coastal flooding in areas along the Outer Banks still reeling from multiple high-surf events through the past few weeks, leading to the collapse of several homes.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, a portion of NC12 in Dare County between Marc Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe has been closed due to unsafe driving conditions brought on by ocean overwash. Officials are warning residents and visitors to not drive around barricades.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Three-hour radar loop.
(FOX Weather)

 

The FOX Forecast Center said that the core of the nor’easter is currently located in the mid-Atlantic, with heavy rain and strong winds continuing to batter communities in South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

Impacts will only continue to surge to the north, with communities in Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey set to see impacts Sunday morning before the storm impacts areas like Long Island and New England as the weekend comes to a close and a new workweek begins.

Because of the expected major coastal flooding and flooding rain, Acting New Jersey Governor Tahesha Way said all 21 counties in New Jersey were in a statewide emergency that went into effect on Saturday due to the storm’s threat.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

A powerful nor’easter making its way up the East Coast slammed portions of the mid-Atlantic over the weekend, including the already-battered Outer Banks. FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne has the latest from Buxton on Oct. 12, 2025. 

North Carolina’s Outer Banks slammed by powerful nor’easter

A powerful nor’easter making its way up the East Coast slammed portions of the mid-Atlantic over the weekend, including the already-battered Outer Banks. FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne has the latest from Buxton on Oct. 12, 2025. 

"Starting on Sunday, a dangerous coastal storm will begin to move past our state with extreme weather conditions for several counties, especially those on the Shore," Way said. "I urge all New Jerseyans to exercise caution, monitor local weather forecasts and warnings, stay informed on evacuation protocols, and remain off the roads unless absolutely necessary."

The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) has also urged residents there to monitor and prepare for the storm ahead of its expected impacts.

"We’re asking Delawareans to follow local directives to remain safe through the developing storm," DEMA Director A.J. Schall said in a statement. "Take steps now to check your emergency kit, to clear gutters and secure outdoor furniture, to set aside some cash in case of loss of power, and to avoid nonessential travel during periods of heavy rain."

NOR'EASTER LIVE MAP TRACKER: RADAR, STORM ALERTS, WIND FORECASTS

Flooding could bring Superstorm Sandy-type flooding to Maryland

A video shared by FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows how a powerful nor'easter has been slamming Ocean City, Maryland, as millions up and down the East Coast brace for powerful winds, torrential rain and major coastal flooding.

Watch: Nor'easter slams Ocean City, Maryland

A video shared by FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows how a powerful nor'easter has been slamming Ocean City, Maryland, as millions up and down the East Coast brace for powerful winds, torrential rain and major coastal flooding.

In Maryland, officials had been urging residents to prepare for flooding that could mimic what was seen during Superstorm Sandy.

"As many of you know, a powerful storm, a nor’easter, is heading up the Atlantic coast and is going to have an impact on the Ocean City area," Ocean City Mayor Richard Meehan said during a weekend news conference.

Meehan urged residents to take precautions and prepare for heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and flooding.

"These conditions will lead to flooded highways, flooded roadways and localized power outages," he said. "We ask everybody to stay alert and avoid driving through standing water and keep safety as your top priority."

Meehan used Superstorm Sandy to describe what residents need to do to prepare for impacts of the nor’easter.

"For our local residents, what I can tell you is that this storm could mimic what we received during Superstorm Sandy," Meehan said. "I think we all remember the type of flooding we received. Just use this as a basis when you’re thinking about what to do to prepare you and your family for this storm."

Millions along East Coast, including New York City, under coastal flood alerts

This graphic shows the coastal flood alerts in effect.
(FOX Weather)

 

Tens of millions of people along a 500-mile stretch of the U.S. East Coast from the mid-Atlantic to New England remain under some type of coastal flood alert as the nor’easter inches up the coast toward the Northeast.

All five boroughs of New York City are among those in a Coastal Flood Warning.

The National Weather Service office in New York City is warning people of widespread moderate to major coastal flooding for the south shore bays of Nassau and southwestern Suffolk counties during times of high tide Sunday and into Monday.

In addition, damaging winds are expected across eastern portions of Long Island starting Sunday evening and lasting through early Monday.

Heavy rain is also expected, and the NWS said an average of 1-3 inches is expected, with the highest amounts being found closer to the coast.

Areas of minor urban flooding and poor-drainage flooding are also likely.

Winds are also a major concern for communities along the coast.

This graphic shows wind alerts in effect along the East Coast on Oct. 12, 2025.

This graphic shows wind alerts in effect along the East Coast on Oct. 12, 2025.

(FOX Weather)

High Wind Warnings are in effect for wind gusts of up to 60 mph from the Outer Banks of North Carolina northward to the Delmarva Peninsula and along the Jersey Shore and Long Island. 

In Massachusetts, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket are also included in the High Wind Warnings. Other coastal locations along the East Coast are included in a Wind Advisory for wind gusts of up to 50 mph.

Tags
Loading...