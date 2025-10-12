Video: Delaware beach overtaken by extreme high tide as nor'easter batters East Coast

BOWERS, Del. – A nor'easter pounding the East Coast brought extreme high tides to Delaware on Sunday, causing flooding along the Delaware Bay.

FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Tracker Mark Sudduth had a camera pointed at a street located in Bowers Beach, Delaware, on Sunday. As the peak high tide arrived Sunday afternoon, the camera was knocked over and went underwater.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the nor'easter created a combination of strong onshore winds, high surf and high astronomical tides, likely to cause moderate to major coastal flooding in Delaware coastal areas.

Another camera set up by Sudduth in Buxton, North Carolina, showed water surrounding a home at risk of collapsing from the coastal flooding and rough surf.