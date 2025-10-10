Nor'easter live map tracker: Radar, storm alerts, wind forecasts, flood threat maps
The FOX Forecast Center is keeping track of the nor'easter's expected impacts along the East Coast. Keep up with the latest with the forecast maps.
A powerful nor'easter is set to bring damaging winds, heavy rain and major coastal flooding to the East Coast, starting Saturday in the Carolinas and working its way into the Northeast through the beginning of the workweek.
The FOX Forecast Center is keeping track of the storm's expected impacts. Keep up with the latest with the forecast maps below.
DEVELOPING NOR'EASTER TRIGGERS HIGH WIND ALERTS, FLOOD WATCHES FOR MILLIONS ALONG THE EAST COAST
Current radar:
(FOX Weather)
Northeast flood alerts:
(FOX Weather)
(FOX Weather)
Southeast flood alerts:
(FOX Weather)
How much rain is forecast in the Northeast?
(FOX Weather)
How much rain is forecast in New York City area?
(FOX Weather)
How much rain is forecast in Boston?
(FOX Weather)
CAROLINAS ON ALERT FOR COASTAL FLOOD IMPACTS FROM POWERFUL NOR'EASTER
How much rain is forecast in the Southeast?
(FOX Weather)
Where are there wind alerts?
(FOX Weather)
(FOX Weather)
(FOX Weather)
How high will waves be?
(FOX Weather)