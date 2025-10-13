Tropical Storm Lorenzo forms in central tropical Atlantic becoming 12th named storm of season

MIAMI – Tropical Storm Lorenzo formed in the central tropical Atlantic early Monday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The NHC said that Tropical Storm Lorenzo has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. A tropical storm has maximum sustained winds between 39 and 73 mph.

Lorenzo is just under 1,100 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, located off the western coast of Africa, and is moving northwestward at 17 mph.

Tropical Storm Lorenzo becomes the 12th named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

According to the NHC, Lorenzo is supposed to maintain its intensity Monday before undergoing some gradual strengthening by the middle of the week.

The system is expected to move northwestward on Monday before turning toward the north on Tuesday, remaining over the open waters of the Atlantic without posing a threat to land.

Lorenzo developed from an area of thunderstorms that the NHC designated as Invest 97L over the weekend.

This development comes as a La Niña weather pattern emerges for a second consecutive year, which could have a noticeable impact on seasonal weather patterns.

So far, the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season has produced 12 named storms.

Four of those storms became hurricanes, three of which reached major hurricane status of a Category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.