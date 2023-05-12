The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Flooding very likely in Texas as storms continue

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, May 13, 2023, and National Apple Pie Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Flooding very likely in Texas today as severe storms again target central US

It’s been a heck of a week for the nation’s midsection, where severe weather and flooding have been major problems. The risk of both of those remains into the weekend, especially in Texas. The majority of Texas is under threat of flooding rain, but the area of highest concern is across central and southern portions of the Lone Star State.

There’s also a risk of severe weather and flooding across the Upper Midwest, where Iowa appears to have the best chance of seeing inclement weather.

The excessive rainfall outlook through the weekend.

(FOX Weather)



Things to know

In case you missed it: Damaging twisters, buckets of hail, hurricane season and El Niño

Among the places hit hard by tornadoes this week was Oklahoma, where the town of Cole was hit by a cyclone. It’s the second time Cole has been hit by a tornado in less than a month.

Colorado was among the places that got smacked by severe weather this week. Storms rolled through the Denver area on Wednesday and dropped enough hail to cover the ground in some places.

Hurricane season officially begins on June 1, but it turns out we’ve already experienced our first storm of the 2023 season – in January. The National Hurricane Center said this week that they took another look at a storm that formed in the Atlantic five months ago and determined it was a subtropical storm.

NOAA announced that forecasters are nearly certain an El Niño will develop this year and affect weather across the globe. The phenomenon can influence everything from hurricane season to animal migrations to the number of billion-dollar disasters that happen.

