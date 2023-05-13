Houston, Mid-Mississippi Valley in severe weather threat zone for Saturday

HOUSTON — A daily streak of tracking severe weather in the U.S. is stretching into its second week this weekend as storms now focus their attention in the southern Plains and the mid-Mississippi Valley.

The Southern Plains will see the severe weather risk first as a strong but broad area of low pressure swirls nearby.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has a swath of coastal southeastern Texas, including the Houston and Corpus Christi areas, under a level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather Saturday. Thunderstorms will push in from the west around midday Saturday and linger into Saturday evening.

"We know what this atmosphere is capable of," said FOX Weather Meteorologist Brigit Mahoney. "We saw it (Friday) with those incredible images coming out of Spalding, Nebraska (and) we’ll see it amplified into this afternoon."

THIS IS WHAT YOU SHOULD DO IF YOU ARE DRIVING AND THERE IS A TORNADO ON THE GROUND

The severe storm threat on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



The greatest threats from severe thunderstorms here are damaging wind gusts over 60 mph and large hail, though an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Farther north, a Level 2 severe weather risk is in place for a swatch of central Iowa into northwestern Illinois, covering Des Moines, Iowa and Peoria, Illinois.

Again, damaging wind gusts over 60 mph and large hail over 2 inches in diameter are the primary threats though the risk of a few tornadoes is higher here than in the Texas zone.

TORNADO SAFETY: HOW TO IDENTIFY THE SAFEST PLACES INSIDE YOUR HOME

Supercells are expected to form in the mid-late Saturday afternoon time frame, with thunderstorms eventually congealing into a line and presenting more of a damaging wind threat as the storms progress through Saturday evening into Saturday night.

Ohio Valley under threat of severe weather Sunday

The severe weather threats continue into Sunday for Mother's Day — this time making for a stormy day in the Ohio Valley.

Nashville and Chattanooga in Tennessee, Louisville, Kentucky and Springfield, Illinois are in the severe weather risk zone, though overall, the risk is low -- just a level 1 on the SPC severe weather risk scale.

"(It's) possible to see some strong storms producing some strong winds and plenty of rain as well and some of these storms could produce some large hail," said FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera. "By the time we get into the evening hours (Sunday) we start to see some of these storms come together."

The severe storm threat on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Some storms that fire Sunday afternoon may bring isolated large hailstones of 2 inches in diameter and wind gusts over 60 mph.