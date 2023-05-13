Severe thunderstorms pop across the Midwest with millions under Tornado, Severe Thunderstorm Watches

A front stretched across the Midwest will be the focal point for showers and thunderstorms Saturday, with a few that could turn severe with damaging winds, hail and even tornadoes.

The greatest threat zone stretches from Iowa into Illinois, where the FOX Forecast Center expects the environment to be capable of supporting occasional supercell storms.

"From Saint Louis up to the north, likely going to see the best damaging wind threat," said FOX Weather meteorologist Brigit Mahoney.

Cities such as Des Moines, Iowa, and Springfield, Illinois, are included in the heightened risk for severe storms.

2 HURT FROM LARGE TORNADOES ROLLING THROUGH NEBRASKA AS WEEK OF SEVERE STORMS DRAGS ON

Tracking Saturday's storms

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch that extends from Missouri into Illinois and includes St. Louis.

Further northwest, a Tornado Watch has been issued for much of Iowa and includes the state's capital. The Tornado Watch is in effect until 7 p.m. local time.

Severe weather alerts





Forecasters warn large hail and damaging wind gusts to 70 mph are possible in the strongest of storms in the Severe Thunderstorm Watch.

Over 3.4 million people are included in the watch box that runs until 7 p.m. CDT.

A line of storms has already triggered the issuance of a few Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in Missouri.

The severe weather outlook for May 13, 2023.





Active 24 hours for severe weather

The low pressure responsible for the weekend round of storms is the same storm system that triggered 50 Tornado Warnings in Nebraska on Friday.

Storm trackers captured video of large wedge tornadoes rolling through the Cornhusker State.

Two people were reported to be injured when one of the tornadoes rolled through an area near Lyon, Nebraska.

The National Weather Service reported several homes were damaged, and one was shifted off its foundation.

Severe weather also impacted South Texas, where at least one person was reported dead and at least ten others injured after an apparent tornado moved through the Port Isabel area.

Sunday’s threat zone

The severe weather threat will continue to slowly advance eastward on Mother's Day.

Nashville and Chattanooga in Tennessee, Louisville, Kentucky, and Springfield, Illinois, are in the severe weather risk zone, though overall, the risk is low – just a Level 1 on the SPC severe weather risk scale.

"It’s possible to see some strong storms producing some strong winds and plenty of rain as well, and some of these storms could produce some large hail," said FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera. "By the time we get into the evening hours (Sunday), we start to see some of these storms come together."

Some storms that fire Sunday afternoon may bring isolated large hailstones of 2 inches in diameter and wind gusts over 60 mph.