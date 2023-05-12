Another round of severe thunderstorms likely from Midwest through Texas on Friday

It's been more than a week with notable severe weather across the U.S., and Friday will be no different as the day will once again feature numerous storms, many of which will be severe.

The threat area will extend from South Dakota and Iowa down to southern Texas, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

A few tornadoes will be possible across the northern extent, particularly in Nebraska and Iowa, where NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather, including the towns of Omaha, Nebraska and Sioux City, Iowa.

The severe storm threat on Friday, May 12, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Large hail over 2 inches in diameter is the greatest threat in the Level 3 area but damaging wind gusts exceeding 60 mph are possible along with the aforementioned tornado threat. Storms will begin to fire around midday Friday, increasing in coverage and intensity Friday afternoon and evening.

Meanwhile, very high atmospheric energy will lead explosive storm development across Texas and Oklahoma Friday afternoon into Friday night, according to the FOX Forecast Center. The storms could produce baseball to softball size hail and damaging wind.

Severe weather threat shifts to south Texas on Saturday

On Saturday the severe threat will shift to south Texas with a secondary region along a warm front across Iowa.

A few severe storms are forecast to develop across parts of Iowa , including Des Moines, gradually diminishing in coverage southeastward toward the lower Ohio Valley.

The severe storm threat on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Again, damaging wind gusts, large hail and a couple of tornadoes are possible across those areas, though the risk is less than Friday's storms.