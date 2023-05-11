Strong tornadoes, destructive hail possible as severe storms threaten central, southern Plains

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – The multiday severe weather threat continues Thursday across the central and southern Plains, where thunderstorms packing strong tornadoes and destructive hail are possible during the afternoon and evening.

The Denver metro was pounded by hail on Wednesday amid severe storms that prompted the area's first Tornado Watch in nearly two years.

COLORADO'S COSTLIEST HAILSTORM CAUSED $2.3 BILLION IN DAMAGE

On Thursday, the threat of severe storms shifts a bit farther east in the Plains, extending from the Dakotas to North Texas, with a separate area of strong thunderstorms expected along the Gulf Coast and into Florida. This places more than 25 million people at risk of dangerous weather.

The most intense storms will likely be centered over portions of western and central Kansas, including Wichita, and southward into central Oklahoma, including Oklahoma City and Tulsa, shaded in the darkest red on the map below.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The severe storm threat on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Large hail, tornadoes and damaging wind gusts are all possible with the severe weather across the central and southern Plains on Thursday.

A couple of tornadoes could be EF-2 or stronger, primarily in central Oklahoma between 5 and 9 p.m. CDT. That includes Oklahoma City, Norman and Moore.

"Just to put that in perspective of the type of damage that could be produced: An EF-2 easily takes the top off your house. We're talking about mobile homes that get completely rolled and destroyed," FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "So this is a significant enough risk that if we see a Tornado Watch issued later today, if you live in that area, you live in a mobile home, think about where you are going to spend this afternoon and this evening because that's not going to be a sturdy or safe enough shelter with the risk that we have in place for Oklahoma."

MAY IS THE PEAK MONTH FOR TORNADOES IN THE U.S.

The tornado threat on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Additionally, portions of central Oklahoma and western and central Kansas could be hit by hail of 2 inches or larger in diameter. Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Wichita are a few cities facing this destructive hail threat on Thursday.

Severe storms possible from Midwest to Texas on Friday

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop Friday afternoon across a broad area extending from the mid-Missouri Valley southward to the Rio Grande Valley of Texas.

Damaging wind gusts, large hail and a couple of tornadoes are possible across the mid-Missouri Valley area through Friday evening, while 2-inch-plus hail and damaging winds are likely in the southern half of the severe weather threat area into the overnight hours.

HOW LARGE IS 'GOLF BALL-SIZED' HAIL, AND OTHER HAIL MEASUREMENTS

The severe storm threat on Friday, May 12, 2023.

Severe weather threat continues in central US on Saturday

A few severe storms are forecast to develop across parts of Iowa on Saturday, gradually diminishing in coverage southeastward toward the lower Ohio Valley.

Scattered severe thunderstorms are also predicted in portions of South Texas, with an isolated severe weather risk across a broader area of the southern Plains.