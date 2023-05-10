Denver faces threats of large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes as severe storms eye central High Plains

DENVER – Severe weather is expected in the central U.S. again on Wednesday, with the main threat centered over the central High Plains, placing the Denver metro area at a significant risk of large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes.

More than 16 million people from the Dakotas and southeastern Montana to Texas are included in Wednesday's threat of severe thunderstorms.

However, the zone of greatest concern includes extreme southeastern Montana, eastern Wyoming, eastern Colorado, western South Dakota, western Nebraska, western Kansas, far northeastern New Mexico and the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles.

Severe storm threat on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Denver and Cheyenne, Wyoming, are among the more populated cities included in severe weather threat, including the potential for large hail, damaging wind gusts and a potentially few tornadoes.

"This is the time of year that we experience this type of weather across the central Plains, but it doesn't make it any easier to get through," FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin said.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the hail could be 2 inches or larger in diameter in a narrow corridor extending from northeastern Colorado and extreme southeastern Wyoming into southwestern Nebraska and northwestern Kansas, including both Denver and Cheyenne.

Large hail threat on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Severe weather threat continues Thursday in central Plains

Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms is expected farther east across the central Plains on Thursday.

Large hail and damaging winds are the main concerns, but a couple of tornadoes are also possible.

Oklahoma City and Tulsa in Oklahoma, Omaha and Lincoln in Nebraska and Wichita in Kansas are among the cities facing the threat of severe storms.

Severe storm threat on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Severe storms possible from Texas to Midwest on Friday

The FOX Forecast Center said a broad area from western and central Texas to parts of the Midwest is at risk of severe weather on Friday.

One corridor of higher concern is across portions of Iowa and eastern Nebraska, where a few severe thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon and evening.

Farther south, portions of the Rio Grande Valley and Edwards Plateau region of Texas could see a more organized severe storm threat beginning Friday afternoon and continuing into the overnight hours.