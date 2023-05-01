May is peak month for tornadoes in the US

Tornadoes can touch down any time during the year, but long-term weather records show that May is historically the most active time for tornadic activity in the U.S.

Between 1991 and 2020, an average of 1,333 tornadoes were recorded across the country annually, and 54% occurred between April and June.

WHERE ARE TORNADOES MOST COMMON?

May has historically averaged 294 tornadoes every year, with April and June each averaging 212 twisters.

Weather doesn't always follow averages, however, and different weather patterns that set up every spring can cause the number of confirmed tornadoes to be dramatically higher or lower than what is considered to be average.

HERE'S WHERE TORNADOES ARE MOST LIKELY TO OCCUR EACH MONTH

During May, tornadoes are possible across most of the country, from parts of the Plains to the Gulf and East coasts.

However, historical records show tornadoes are more likely to form during severe weather in the Plains and Midwest.

How to prepare for a tornado

Preparing for a tornado ahead of time can help you stay safe if one touches down and tears through your community.

Before severe weather and tornadoes strike, it's important to charge up your mobile device and download the free FOX Weather app onto your phone. The FOX Weather app can send you important weather alerts if a tornado is bearing down on your location.

Make sure you know the difference between a Tornado Watch and Tornado Warning to help keep you safe.

If a Tornado Watch is issued, you should have a plan of action in place in case you need to seek shelter at a moment's notice.

If a Tornado Warning is issued, a tornado is imminent or happening now. You should seek shelter immediately in an interior room without windows on the lowest level of your home or building.