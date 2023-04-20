Drone video captures devastating extent of destruction from deadly Oklahoma tornadoes

COLE, Okla. – Significant damage was visible as the sun rose Thursday in Oklahoma after a tornado ripped through brick homes.

Drone video captured by SevereStudios storm chaser Jordan Hall shows homes flattened and cars tossed from a deadly tornado in Cole. Deputy Scott Gibbons, a spokesman with the McClain County Sheriff’s Office, said at least three people were confirmed dead in the community, making the storms the deadliest in the state in the last 10 years.

It's a location where the most significant damage, so far, was reported from an apparent tornado-producing supercell that swept over 130 miles across the southern edge of the Oklahoma City metro area.

The National Weather Service office in Norman, Oklahoma, had issued a Tornado Warning around the area of Cole, noting that a tornado was observed and declaring the event a "particularly dangerous situation."

3 KILLED AMID OKLAHOMA'S DEADLIEST TORNADO IN 10 YEARS AS MULTIDAY SEVERE WEATHER THREAT UNFOLDS

Following over a dozen reports of tornadoes from Oklahoma to Iowa on Wednesday, the severe weather threat spreads east from parts of Texas into the lower and mid-Mississippi Valley on Thursday.

Additional tornadoes, large hail, damaging wind gusts and dangerous lightning will be possible as a cold front charges across the region.