Days of relentless rain set stage for potential life-threatening flooding across Southern Plains

A very active weather pattern is expected to continue over the next several days across the mid-section of the nation, bringing the potential for severe weather and flooding rains.

The FOX Forecast Center said the heavy rains that have been focusing across eastern Texas into Louisiana and Arkansas over the past few days – with up to 8 inches of rain recorded – will diminish as the disturbance responsible for the heavy rains pushes to the northeast.

FOX Weather's three-hour radar loop below shows where showers and thunderstorms have been ongoing. The green boxes indicate any active Flood Warnings.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Flood Warnings are indicated in green. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple.

(FOX Weather)



While the heavy rain threat diminishes across eastern Texas to Arkansas Friday, it will increase across large portions of the Plains. Those heavy rains will be associated with a strong area of low pressure that will move into the northern Plains by Sunday.

Rain expanding north in Dakotas, Nebraska on Friday

The heavy rain will expand north Friday, impacting the Dakotas, Nebraska and, to a lesser extent, Wyoming and Montana.

Forecast for Friday, May 12, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



This will provide much-needed rains to portions of the Central to northern High Plains that are currently experiencing moderate to extreme drought conditions.

However, the potential for a prolonged period of potentially heavy rains will pose a flash flood threat across these regions, the FOX Forecast Center said. With 2 to 4 inches expected, many locations will see a month's worth of rain in 2 to 3 days.

Heavy rains return to Texas over the weekend

Beginning Friday night, another strong upper-level system is expected to push northward from northeast Mexico and across western to central Texas and eastern New Mexico through the day on Saturday.

This next system will produce multiple rounds of heavy rains stretching from south to north-central Texas, the FOX Forecast Center said. The heaviest of rain will fall Friday night and Saturday.

Here's a look at Sunday's flash flood threat.

(FOX Weather)



Flooding is likely by Sunday across much of Texas with possible flooding rains spreading into the central Plains and Mid-South.

"We do have a Flood Watch in effect for most of the state of Texas," FOX Weather meteorologist Jason Frazer said. "That includes those of you in Waco, Junction, San Antonio, Bay City, Corpus Christi, as well as the Brownsville area."

Flood alerts have been posted in parts of Texas until Sunday evening.

(FOX Weather)



Heavy rain sticking around in parts of Plains

These rains will also bringing some relief to widespread severe to extreme drought conditions affecting this area. However, it will likely be too much at once and numerous reports of flash flooding are likely across the state - especially south Texas.

"These are thunderstorms," FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "Although 3 to 5 (inches) will to common area wide, we will have areas in Texas that do pick up 7 inches of rain. And if that highlights over one spot, and we can avoid flooding, it could be very beneficial for the state."

The FOX Forecast Center expects up to 10 inches of rain is likely to fall here through Monday.