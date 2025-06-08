Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Potential derecho threatens Dallas area as tropics heat up in Pacific

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Sunday, June 8, 2025. Start your week with all the top weather news for the week ahead. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Dallas threatened by storms packing destructive 80-100 mph wind gusts, 5-inch hail

Millions of people in Texas and Oklahoma, including the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, will need to be on alert Sunday as the southern Plains braces for powerful storms packing destructive, hurricane-force wind gusts, massive hail and even some tornadoes.

In its latest update, NOAA's Storm Prediction Center noted that there could be a "derecho potentially developing into this evening and overnight, especially across much of North Texas and southern Oklahoma."

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Washington, DC faces tornado threat as millions on East Coast brace for severe storms on Sunday

Millions of people along the Interstate 95 corridor on the East Coast are bracing for the threat of severe weather on Sunday, with cities like Washington and Baltimore facing the risk of some tornadoes.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has placed a large majority of the eastern U.S. from Georgia in the Southeast to the nation's capital in the mid-Atlantic in a Level 2 risk on its 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale.

Tropical Storm Barbara, Tropical Depression Three-E form in Eastern Pacific and are expected to strengthen

Tropical activity in the Eastern Pacific Ocean continues to heat up, with both Tropical Storm Barbara and Tropical Depression Three-E developing on Sunday morning.

Tropical Storm Barbara is now expected to become the first hurricane of the 2025 season later Sunday or Monday morning. A few hundred miles to the west of Tropical Storm Barbara, Tropical Depression Three-E also formed on Sunday morning and is expected to become Tropical Storm Cosme later Sunday.

And a new area of low pressure is forecast to develop late this week south of southern Mexico. The National Hurricane Center said environmental conditions appear conducive for some gradual development of this future low-pressure system, and a tropical depression could form late this week.

Watch: Lightning bolt strikes just behind child during California thunderstorm

A lightning strike hit a house in Southern California last Tuesday, startling a mom and her two children who were standing just feet away. Tiffanie Buckner was recording the lightning as storms were rolling in, and her 6-year-old daughter, Penelope, was standing in front of the camera the moment a large lightning bolt hit a home in the cul-de-sac behind her.

Thunderstorms are rare in Southern California, with the area averaging less than 10 days a year with reported lightning.

