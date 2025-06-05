Tropical Storm Barbara expected to become first hurricane of the season in Eastern Pacific

Tropical Storm Barbara formed off the southern coast of Mexico on Sunday morning, and forecasters say it's expected to become the first hurricane of the season in the Eastern Pacific.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Tropical Storm Barbara has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving off to the west-northwest at 12 mph.

It’s currently located about 180 miles south-southwest of Zihuatanejo, Mexico.

This graphic shows information on Tropical Storm Barbara.

A tropical storm is a tropical cyclone that has maximum sustained winds between 39 and 73 mph – an upgrade from a tropical depression.

The NHC said Barbara is expected to continue to move off to the west-northwest over the next few days before making a turn to the west at a slower speed on Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Barbara is expected to strengthen over the next day or two, and it’s expected to become a hurricane on Monday.

This graphic shows the forecast track of Tropical Storm Barbara.

The NHC said rainfall totals of 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts, are forecast for the Mexican states of Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco through Monday, raising concerns of flooding and mudslides.

In addition, large waves at local beaches are expected to cause life-threatening rip currents.

Invest 91E expected to develop into Tropical Storm Cosme soon

A few hundred miles to the west of Tropical Storm Barbara, showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low pressure located about 600 miles off the southwestern coast of Mexico became better organized on Sunday morning. This disturbance has been dubbed Invest 91E by the NHC.

Further development of Invest 91E is expected, and the NHC said a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form later Sunday or Sunday night as it moves northwestward at 5 to 10 mph.

Once this system reaches tropical storm status with winds of at least 40 mph, it will receive the name Cosme.

Tracking Invest 91E in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

Another area to watch could develop by the end of this week

An area of low pressure is forecast to develop late this week south of southern Mexico. The NHC said environmental conditions appear conducive for some gradual development of this future low-pressure system, and a tropical depression could form late this week.

According to the NHC, it has a medium chance of development over the next seven days.

The Eastern Pacific hurricane season runs from May 15 to Nov. 30.