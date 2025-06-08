Hurricane Barbara forms in Eastern Pacific becoming first of 2025 season

Hurricane Barbara formed southwest of Mexico in the Eastern Pacific Ocean on Monday morning, making it the first hurricane of the 2025 season.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that Barbara's maximum sustained winds reached 75 mph, officially designating it as a hurricane.

This graphic shows information on Hurricane Barbara.

Once a tropical storm's winds reach 74 mph, it's called a hurricane and maintains the same name it had when it was a tropical storm.

Hurricane Barbara is currently located about 155 miles southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, and is being monitored by the NHC.

This graphic shows the forecast track of Hurricane Barbara.

The NHC said rainfall totals of 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts, are forecast for the Mexican states of Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco through Monday, raising concerns of flooding and mudslides.

In addition, large waves at local beaches are expected to cause life-threatening rip currents.

Tropical Storm Cosme forecast to become hurricane later Monday

A few hundred miles to the west of Barbara, Tropical Storm Cosme is forecast to intensify into a hurricane later Monday.

Cosme is moving toward the west-northwest near 6 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Monday, the NHC said. A turn toward the north with a decrease in forward speed is expected Monday night, followed by a faster north-northeastward motion from Tuesday through Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph with higher gusts, the NHC said in its latest advisory. Rapid weakening is expected Tuesday night and Wednesday.

This graphic shows the forecast track for Tropical Storm Cosme.

Another area to watch could develop by the end of this week

An area of low pressure is forecast to develop later this week south of southern Mexico. The NHC said environmental conditions appear conducive for some gradual development of this future low-pressure system, and a tropical depression could form late this week or over the weekend.

According to the NHC, it has a medium chance of development over the next seven days.

Tracking another area to watch in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

