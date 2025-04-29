Here’s a first look at how busy hurricane activity could be in the eastern Pacific

If the latest tropical weather seasonal outlooks prove accurate, both the eastern Pacific and Atlantic basins could see above-average tropical cyclone activity during the 2025 hurricane season.

Meteorologists with the Mexican government are predicting 18 named storms in the eastern Pacific this year, with ten expected to become hurricanes and four reaching major hurricane status - defined as Category 3 or higher.

The activity would mark a busier-than-usual season for the region, where an average year typically produces about 15 named storms, eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes.

Forecasters said this year’s outlook is largely influenced by the status of the El Niño–Southern Oscillation, which is expected to remain in a neutral phase for much of the season.

A neutral state of the ENSO can allow for various levels of activity, with other contributing climate factors playing a significant role in tropical cyclone formation.

What remains unclear is how many of the predicted tropical cyclones will significantly impact the Mexican coastline.

Mexican meteorologists warn that with a higher storm frequency comes a greater chance that at least some of the systems will affect coastal communities.

In the Atlantic basin, Colorado State University’s latest outlook calls for 17 named storms, nine hurricanes and four major hurricanes during the 2025 season.

Forecasters at CSU noted an increased probability of landfalls in the Caribbean, which could place parts of Mexico’s eastern coastline at greater risk as the season unfolds.

While no tropical development is expected on the horizon over the next couple of weeks, experts caution against placing too much emphasis on early-season activity.

The formation of storms in June or July does not necessarily indicate how the season will unfold, and residents across all coastal zones should prepare for the worst before a season begins.

Here’s what happened during the 2024 season

If the 2025 hurricane season unfolds as predicted, there will be significantly more activity than during the 2024 season.

By comparison, the 2024 season saw just 13 named storms, four hurricanes and three major hurricanes, in what was widely considered a below-average year for tropical cyclone activity.

The season was also one of the slowest starts on record, with the first named storm not forming until July.

Forecasters say the quiet start was likely due to a combination of suppressed global tropical cyclone activity and the transition toward La Niña conditions, which can reduce storm formation in the eastern Pacific.

Despite the slow start, several storms in 2024 impacted the western coast of Mexico and the Hawaiian Islands.

The most powerful was Hurricane John, which made landfall as a major hurricane in September and caused devastating flooding in parts of southern Mexico.

Due to the extensive damage, members of the World Meteorological Organization voted to retire the name "John" during its annual spring meeting.

The name will be replaced by "Jake" when the cyclone name list is used again in 2030.

While 2024 was quieter than average in terms of cyclone formations, the season still ranked among the top five costliest in modern history.

List of names for the 2025 hurricane season in the eastern Pacific

The first named storm of the eastern Pacific season will be Alvin, followed by Barbara, Cosme and Dalila. The naming list is one of six managed by the World Meteorological Organization and was last used in 2019.

Here are the 2025 tropical cyclone names: