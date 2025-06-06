Tropical Storm Cosme forms in Eastern Pacific, likely to become hurricane this week

Tropical Depression Three-E strengthened into Tropical Storm Cosme in the Eastern Pacific on Sunday.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the maximum sustained winds associated with this system have reached at least 40 mph, officially designating it as a tropical storm.

A tropical storm is a tropical cyclone that has maximum sustained winds between 39 and 73 mph – an upgrade from a tropical depression. On Sunday, Cosme has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

This graphic shows the latest information on Tropical Storm Cosme.

Tropical Storm Cosme is located 665 miles south of Baja California, Mexico and is currently being monitored by the NHC for further development.

"Additional strengthening is expected, and Cosme is forecast to be near hurricane strength on Monday," according to the National Hurricane Center.

Cosme is the third named storm in the Eastern Pacific since the start of that basin's hurricane season on May 15, with Tropical Storm Alvin already forming and dissipating and Tropical Storm Barbara currently active and located a few hundred miles to the east of Tropical Storm Cosme.

This graphic shows the forecast track for Tropical Storm Cosme.

The Eastern Pacific hurricane season runs from May 15 to Nov. 30.

This story is developing. Check back frequently for updates.