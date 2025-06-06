Search
Tropical Depression 3-E forms in Eastern Pacific

By Steven Yablonski , Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
What's the difference between a Tropical Depression, Tropical Storm, and Hurricane?

Tropical Depression Three-E formed in the Eastern Pacific on Sunday morning.

A tropical depression has maximum sustained winds of 38 mph or less, and unlike tropical storms and hurricanes, tropical depressions are identified with numbers rather than names.

Tropical Depression Three-E is located about 715 miles south of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula and is currently being monitored by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) for further development.

Tropical activity has been increasing in the basin since the start of the hurricane season on May 15, with Tropical Storm Alvin already forming and dissipating and Tropical Storm Barbara currently active and located a few hundred miles to the east of Tropical Depression Three-E.

The Eastern Pacific hurricane season runs from May 15 to Nov. 30.

This story is developing. Check back frequently for updates. 
 


