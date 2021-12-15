What is a derecho?

A derecho is a cluster of thunderstorms that produces destructive wind gusts for hundreds of miles and has the potential to impact millions of people.

For meteorologists to classify a windstorm as a derecho – from the Spanish word for "straight" – the swath of straight-line wind damage it causes must cover a distance of at least 400 miles and include wind gusts over 58 mph along most of its path, as well as several, well-separated 75-mph or higher gusts, according to NOAA's Storm Prediction Center.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Derechos can occur at any time of the year but are more common when a clash of air masses happens during the spring and summer.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

The damaging-wind events vary in size, but it is not uncommon for them to have hurricane-force wind gusts exceeding 100 mph, the equivalent of a Category 2 hurricane, and produce tornado-like destruction for several hundred miles.

THIS IS AMERICA'S MOST ACTIVE TIME FOR DAMAGING THUNDERSTORM WINDS, INCLUDING DERECHOS

One of the most significant derecho events in U.S. history occurred throughout much of the Midwest during the summer of 2020.

During the event, winds gusted upward of 140 mph, causing more than $7.5 billion in damage.

If you are in the path of a high-wind event such as a derecho, it is advised that you get indoors and move away from windows and doors.