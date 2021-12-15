Search
What is a derecho?

In order for a cluster of thunderstorms to be classified as a derecho, the swath of straight-line wind damage it causes must cover a distance of at least 400 miles.

By Andrew Wulfeck , Brian Donegan Source FOX Weather
A derecho is a cluster of thunderstorms that produces damaging wind gusts for hundreds of miles and has the potential to impact millions of people. FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin explains the science behind them and why they are so destructive. (Video from April 2024) 02:19

A derecho is a cluster of thunderstorms that produces destructive wind gusts for hundreds of miles and has the potential to impact millions of people.

For meteorologists to classify a windstorm as a derecho – from the Spanish word for "straight" – the swath of straight-line wind damage it causes must cover a distance of at least 400 miles and include wind gusts over 58 mph along most of its path, as well as several, well-separated 75-mph or higher gusts, according to NOAA's Storm Prediction Center.

(FOX Weather)

Derechos can occur at any time of the year but are more common when a clash of air masses happens during the spring and summer.

(FOX Weather)

The damaging-wind events vary in size, but it is not uncommon for them to have hurricane-force wind gusts exceeding 100 mph, the equivalent of a Category 2 hurricane, and produce tornado-like destruction for several hundred miles.

(FOX Weather)

One of the most significant derecho events in U.S. history occurred throughout much of the Midwest during the summer of 2020.

During the event, winds gusted upward of 140 mph, causing more than $7.5 billion in damage.

Derecho damage in Iowa

In this aerial image from a drone, damaged grain bins are shown at the Heartland Co-Op grain elevator on Aug. 11, 2020, in Luther, Iowa. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said early estimates indicated 10 million acres, nearly one-third of the states land used for crops, were damaged when a powerful storm battered the region a day earlier.

(Daniel Acker / Getty Images)

If you are in the path of a high-wind event such as a derecho, it is advised that you get indoors and move away from windows and doors.

