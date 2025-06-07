Flash flooding in western Pennsylvania leads to dozens of evacuations

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. – Severe thunderstorms brought flash flooding to western Pennsylvania Friday, causing dozens of evacuations and multiple water rescues.

The brunt of the storms hit the town of Murrysville, east of Pittsburgh. A rain gauge near Murrysville reported 3 inches of rain in just two hours, with some storm totals exceeding 4 inches.

The heavy rains quickly overwhelmed parts of town.

FLOOD WATCH, WARNING AND EMERGENCY: HERE ARE THE DIFFERENCES THAT COULD SAVE YOUR LIFE

next Image 1 of 12

prev next Image 2 of 12

prev next Image 3 of 12

prev next Image 4 of 12

prev next Image 5 of 12

prev next Image 6 of 12

prev next Image 7 of 12

prev next Image 8 of 12

prev next Image 9 of 12

prev next Image 10 of 12

prev next Image 11 of 12

prev Image 12 of 12

About 95 people had to be evacuated due to flash flooding, Murrysville Medic One said in a Facebook post. Some of the rescued were set to graduate from high school that night.

The agency said flooding inundated roads and homes and left people stranded in vehicles.

In one rescue, teams saved two women trapped in a submerged car on a road.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Flooding also inundated parts of Pittsburgh, where video showed cars driving through floodwaters on a road.

In the video, the floodwaters overtake both lanes of the road as cars continue driving forward.