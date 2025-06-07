Search
Flash flooding in western Pennsylvania leads to dozens of evacuations

Murrysville Medic One said in a Facebook post a total of 95 people had to be evacuated due to flash flooding.

Video from Friday night shows flooding in Murrysville, where at least 95 people had to be rescued. Floodwaters creep toward a house and car in the video. 

Watch: Flooding creeps up on a home in Pennsylvania

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. – Severe thunderstorms brought flash flooding to western Pennsylvania Friday, causing dozens of evacuations and multiple water rescues. 

The brunt of the storms hit the town of Murrysville, east of Pittsburgh.  A rain gauge near Murrysville reported 3 inches of rain in just two hours, with some storm totals exceeding 4 inches. 

The heavy rains quickly overwhelmed parts of town. 

  • Murrysville water rescue saves a dog from flooding.
    Image 1 of 12

    Murrysville water rescue saves a dog from flooding.  (Murrysville Medic One/Facebook)

  • Crews respond to people stuck in flooding.
    Image 2 of 12

    Crews respond to people stuck in flooding.  (Murrysville Medic One/Facebook)

  • Flash flooding in Murrysville, Pennsylvania on June 6, 2025.
    Image 3 of 12

    Flash flooding in Murrysville, Pennsylvania on June 6, 2025. ( )

  • Cars submurged in floodwaters in Murrysville, PA.
    Image 4 of 12

    Cars submurged in floodwaters in Murrysville, PA.  (Murrysville Medic One/Facebook)

  • Flooded streets in Murrysville, PA.
    Image 5 of 12

    Flooded streets in Murrysville, PA.  (Murrysville Medic One/Facebook)

  • A water rescuer walks through high floodwaters.
    Image 6 of 12

    A water rescuer walks through high floodwaters. (Murrysville Medic One/Facebook)

  • First responders at scene of water rescue.
    Image 7 of 12

    First responders at scene of water rescue.  (Murrysville Medic One/Facebook)

  • High floodwaters in Murrysville, PA.
    Image 8 of 12

    High floodwaters in Murrysville, PA.  (Murrysville Medic One/Facebook)

  • Aerial view of flooding in Murrysville.
    Image 9 of 12

    Aerial view of flooding in Murrysville.  (Murrysville Medic One/Facebook)

  • Flash flooding in Murrysville, Pennsylvania on June 6, 2025.
    Image 10 of 12

    Flash flooding in Murrysville, Pennsylvania on June 6, 2025. ( )

  • Flooded streets in Murrysville.
    Image 11 of 12

    Flooded streets in Murrysville.  (Murrysville Medic One/Facebook)

  • Crews respond to water rescues during flooding in Murrysville.
    Image 12 of 12

    Crews respond to water rescues during flooding in Murrysville. (Murrysville Medic One/Facebook)

About 95 people had to be evacuated due to flash flooding, Murrysville Medic One said in a Facebook post.  Some of the rescued were set to graduate from high school that night.

Cars submurged in floodwaters in Murrysville, PA.

Flash flooding in Murrysville, Pennsylvania on June 6, 2025.

(Murrysville Medic One/Facebook / FOX Weather)

The agency said flooding inundated roads and homes and left people stranded in vehicles. 

In one rescue, teams saved two women trapped in a submerged car on a road. 

Flooding hit Pittsburgh and surrounding areas on Friday after storms brought heavy rain to the area. 

Cars drive through flash flooding in Pittsburgh

Flooding also inundated parts of Pittsburgh, where video showed cars driving through floodwaters on a road. 

In the video, the floodwaters overtake both lanes of the road as cars continue driving forward.

