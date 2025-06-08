Washington, DC faces tornado threat as millions on East Coast brace for severe storms on Sunday

WASHINGTON – Millions of people along the Interstate 95 corridor on the East Coast are bracing for the threat of severe weather on Sunday, with cities like Washington and Baltimore facing the risk of some tornadoes.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has placed a large majority of the eastern U.S. from Georgia in the Southeast to the nation's capital in the mid-Atlantic in a Level 2 risk on its 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated by a yellow box. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red boxes, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple boxes. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green boxes, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink boxes. Severe Thunderstorm Watches are indicated in yellow shading, while Tornado Watches are indicated in dark-red shading.

This includes cities like Savannah in Georgia, Columbia in South Carolina, Wilmington and Raleigh in North Carolina, Richmond and Virginia Beach in Virginia and Washington, D.C.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on the East Coast on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

The main threats from thunderstorms that develop will be damaging wind gusts and hail, but there’s also the risk of some tornadoes in the mid-Atlantic.

This graphic shows the tornado threat on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

Tornadoes will be possible in portions of North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington, D.C.

However, the higher tornado threat is located along the Interstate 64 corridor from Norfolk to Richmond in Virginia, as well as along the I-95 corridor from south of Richmond northward to Washington.

This graphic shows the flash flood threat on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

Heavy rain could also lead to some flooding across portions of the Northeast and mid-Atlantic on Sunday.

NOAA's Weather Prediction Center has placed portions of seven states and the Washington, D.C., area in a Level 2 out of 4 risk for flash flooding on Sunday.