The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Flooding cleanup begins in Vermont as southern US sizzles
Start your day with the latest weather news – Recovery is beginning after catastrophic flooding devastated parts of Vermont. Across the southern U.S., millions of Americans are under heat alerts.
Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Today is the one-year anniversary of the first image the James Webb Space Telescope sent back to Earth. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.
Vermont works to recover from devastating floods
Significant damage was reported in parts of Vermont after heavy rain swelled rivers and reservoirs in the state. Montpelier, the state capital, was one of the hardest-hit places. Water began to recede Tuesday as residents nervously watched a dam holding back a reservoir upstream. More rain is in the forecast late this week, which has some wondering if more floodwater is headed their way.
Things to know
- What the different flood alerts mean
- Train tracks dangle in midair after Vermont flooding
- US has entered peak flash flood season
Severe storms threaten Midwest
Severe weather appears likely across the Midwest on Wednesday, with damaging wind, large hail and tornadoes possible with storms that develop. The worst storms are expected to happen in a region that stretches from eastern Kansas into western Indiana.
Nearly 87 million Americans under heat alerts
A gigantic high-pressure system has set up shop across the southern U.S. and has created another heat dome. Nearly 87 million Americans from California to Texas to Florida are under some type of heat alert. The ridiculous heat wave doesn’t appear to budge for at least a week.
Hurricane HQ: Systems being watched in both Atlantic and Pacific
There’s something to talk about in both the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. Forecasters are watching Invest 94L in the Atlantic while Tropical Storm Calvin formed early Wednesday morning in the Pacific.
