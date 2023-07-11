Search
Weather News
Published

The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Flooding cleanup begins in Vermont as southern US sizzles

Start your day with the latest weather news – Recovery is beginning after catastrophic flooding devastated parts of Vermont. Across the southern U.S., millions of Americans are under heat alerts.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
The floodwaters in Vermont have fallen below flood stage in many areas, but more rain is in the forecast for later this week which could impact recovery efforts and lead to more flooding in the region. 04:34

Recovery operations underway following historic flooding in Vermont

The floodwaters in Vermont have fallen below flood stage in many areas, but more rain is in the forecast for later this week which could impact recovery efforts and lead to more flooding in the region.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Today is the one-year anniversary of the first image the James Webb Space Telescope sent back to Earth. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Vermont works to recover from devastating floods

Significant damage was reported in parts of Vermont after heavy rain swelled rivers and reservoirs in the state. Montpelier, the state capital, was one of the hardest-hit places. Water began to recede Tuesday as residents nervously watched a dam holding back a reservoir upstream. More rain is in the forecast late this week, which has some wondering if more floodwater is headed their way.

  • People kayak up and down the flooded waters of Elm Street on July 11, 2023 in Montpelier, Vermont.
    Image 1 of 11

    People kayak up and down the flooded waters of Elm Street on July 11, 2023 in Montpelier, Vermont. (Kylie Cooper)

  • The day after the catastrophic flood in Ludlow, Vermont, is seen in drone video captured by Pat Moore on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
    Image 2 of 11

    The day after the catastrophic flood in Ludlow, Vermont, is seen in drone video captured by Pat Moore on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Pat Moore / Facebook)

  • Daylight drone video shows catastrophic flooding submerging downtown Montpelier, Vermont
    Image 3 of 11

    Vermont’s capital, Montpelier, was underwater Tuesday morning. Storm chaser Brandon Clement with Live Storms Media captured daylight video answering questions for anyone wondering the scale of the flooding in the historic downtown district. The area is closed until at least noon EDT. (Brandon Clement / LSM)

  • Daylight drone video shows catastrophic flooding submerging downtown Montpelier, Vermont
    Image 4 of 11

    Vermont’s capital, Montpelier, was underwater Tuesday morning. Storm chaser Brandon Clement with Live Storms Media captured daylight video answering questions for anyone wondering the scale of the flooding in the historic downtown district. The area is closed until at least noon EDT. (Brandon Clement / LSM)

  • Image 5 of 11

    WINDHAM, VERMONT - JULY 10: A road is severely damaged by flooding on July 10, 2023 in Windham, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 6 of 11

    WINDHAM, VERMONT - JULY 10: Water rushes around an SUV on July 10, 2023 in Windham, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 7 of 11

    Quechee, VT - July 10: A man stops to take a photo as heavy rain sends mud and debris down the Ottauquechee River. (Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 8 of 11

    WINDHAM, VERMONT - JULY 10: Water floods around homes as the river overflows along Route 11 on July 10, 2023 in Windham, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 9 of 11

    WINDHAM, VERMONT - JULY 10: Water fills a parking lot around a Motel on July 10, 2023 in Windham, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 10 of 11

    Quechee, VT - July 10: A man watches as heavy rain sends mud and debris down the Ottauquechee River. (Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 11 of 11

    CHESTER, VERMONT - JULY 10: Onlookers check out a flooded road on July 10, 2023 in Chester, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images) ( )

Things to know

Severe storms threaten Midwest

Severe weather appears likely across the Midwest on Wednesday, with damaging wind, large hail and tornadoes possible with storms that develop. The worst storms are expected to happen in a region that stretches from eastern Kansas into western Indiana.

The severe weather outlook for July 12, 2023.
(FOX Weather)

 

Nearly 87 million Americans under heat alerts

A gigantic high-pressure system has set up shop across the southern U.S. and has created another heat dome. Nearly 87 million Americans from California to Texas to Florida are under some type of heat alert. The ridiculous heat wave doesn’t appear to budge for at least a week.

Heat alerts cover a large swath of the southern U.S.
(FOX Weather)

 

Hurricane HQ: Systems being watched in both Atlantic and Pacific

There’s something to talk about in both the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. Forecasters are watching Invest 94L in the Atlantic while Tropical Storm Calvin formed early Wednesday morning in the Pacific.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean.
(FOX Weather)

 

Bonus reads

Before you go, here are a few stories you might want to read.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app.



