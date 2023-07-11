Search
Extreme Weather
Lava overflowing from Icelandic volcano eruption prompts warnings to stay away

The minor volcanic eruption started at 4:40 p.m. local time near the Litli-Hrutur peak on the Reykjanes Peninsula.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Footage released by the Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management shows the volcanic eruption near Grindavik on Monday, July 10, 2023. 01:49

GRINDAVIK, Iceland – Public access to a volcanic eruption in Iceland has been restricted by police as lava overflows on the Reykjanes Peninsula.

The minor volcanic eruption started at 4:40 p.m. local time near the Litli-Hrutur peak on the Reykjanes Peninsula in an area called "Little Ram." This comes following a six-day period when more than 4,700 earthquakes were recorded.

The eruption stemmed from a 650-foot-long fissure running northeast to southwest on the slopes of Litli-Hrutur, the Icelandic Met Office said. The intensity of the eruption has decreased considerably during the first 24 hours. Volcanic ash is not being produced.

ICELANDIC VOLCANO ERUPTS FOR THIRD YEAR IN A ROW AFTER THOUSANDS OF EARTHQUAKES REPORTED

Police in Iceland restricted public access to a volcanic eruption near Grindavik on Monday, July 10, local media reported.

Icelandic National Police had warned people to stay away from the eruption site area due to the hazards and unpredictability.

(Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management via Storyful)

Close to the eruption, the Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management released video showing incandescent, flowing lava and volcanic gases.

Gas measurements at the eruption site during the first hours show levels similar to the 2022 eruption, the Icelandic Met Office said.

The flowing lava could also cause localized grass fires, which will further contribute to poor air quality close to the eruption site.

Iceland news outlet RUV reports residents have been told to stay away from the volcano and not stop their cars on Reykjanesbraut to see the eruption.

The eruption is occurring in an uninhabited area and poses no immediate dangers to infrastructure, officials said.

