Icelandic volcano erupts for third year in a row after thousands of earthquakes reported

The fissure is estimated to be 200 meters long near an area called "Little Ram" and smoke can be seen rising from Fagradalsfjall.

REYKJAVIK, Iceland – A volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland began erupting Monday following a six-day period when more than 4,700 earthquakes were recorded.

Monday marked the sixth day since seismic activity began on Mount Fagradalsfjall, located about 1 hour outside Iceland's capital city.  More than 4,700 earthquakes alone were recorded in the first 72 hours of seismic activity. 

An eruption has started at Litla Hrút or "Little Ram" on July 10, 2023.

An eruption has started at Litla Hrút or "Little Ram" on July 10, 2023. (Photo: Benedikt Ófeigsson/Icelandic Met Office)

According to The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO), the eruption was recorded at the Fagradalsfjall station around 4:40 p.m. local time in an area called "Little Ram."

The fissure is estimated to be 200 meters long, and smoke can be seen rising in photos shared by the IMO.

Smoke is wafting from the lava flows to the northwest.

Map of the active volcano

Fagradalsfjall is about an hour's drive outside the capital city of Reykjavik.

Norwegian Meteorological Agency staff are in the area taking measurements. The volcanic gas pollution is expected to move into the capital city area through Monday night.

Forecasters have been expecting a possible eruption because the earthquakes followed a similar pattern to what was recorded prior to the 2021 and 2022 eruptions.

According to the IMO, in 2022, an eruption began five days after similar earthquake activity. 

Seismic activity suddenly increased on Monday, and a few minutes later, the eruption began, according to the IMO.

Iceland news outlet RUV reports residents have been told to stay away from the volcano and not stop their cars on Reykjanesbraut to see the eruption.

