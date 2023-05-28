Peak flash flood season in US begins in June

While flooding can occur at any time throughout the year, the U.S. is entering the peak of its so-called "flash flood season" as the calendar flips to June.

Flash flooding refers to floods that develop quickly, typically within three to six hours of heavy rainfall, and occur over a relatively small area. This type of flooding is different from longer-duration river flooding that can persist for days or even weeks.

According to statistics compiled by NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, 75% of flash flood reports in the U.S. occur between April 23 and Sept. 14, but there is a notable peak in flash flooding in June and July when more than one-third of the total reports occur.

Flooding is second-deadliest type of extreme weather in US

Among all the types of extreme weather that claim dozens of lives each year, flooding ranks as the second deadliest in the nation, according to NOAA. Only heat kills more Americans than flooding.

The National Weather Service office in La Crosse, Wisconsin, found that flooding killed an average of 110 people annually in the U.S. over the 10-year period ending in 2022. That's significantly higher than the 30-year average of 88 people. In 2023, 31 people had already died due to flooding as of late May.

‘Turn around, don’t drown'

Many people underestimate the force and power of water.

More than half of all flash flood deaths happen in vehicles, according to the NWS.

"A mere 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult," the NWS says. "It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars and just 2 feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks. It is NEVER safe to drive or walk into flood waters."

Always remember: turn around, don't drown.

Texas leads the way with the most flood-related deaths

According to FOX Weather senior weather data specialist Shane Brown, Texas reported 1,069 flood-related deaths in the 61-year period from 1959 through 2019, by far the most of any state in the country. That works out to an average of 17 to 18 flood-related deaths per year.

Neighboring Louisiana comes in second place with 693 flood-related deaths over those 61 years – an annual average of about 11 such deaths.

California rounds out the top three with 339 flood-related deaths between 1959 and 2019, working out to an average of five to six deaths per year that are caused by flooding.