Storm chances return to Plains with increased threats of hail, damaging winds

A series of frontal boundaries across the Plains will be the focus of showers and thunderstorms that are expected to erupt late on Monday and slowly progress eastward.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted an area from southern South Dakota through the Texas Panhandle for increased threats of hail and damaging winds.

The FOX Forecast Center expects thunderstorms to develop late on Monday and be ongoing into Tuesday morning.

Cities near or in the likely risk zone for severe weather include Oklahoma City; Wichita, Kansas; and Amarillo, Texas.

The SPC warns the tornado threat will be minimal, but an isolated warning or two cannot be ruled out, especially in eastern Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska.

"Those showers and thunderstorms really begin to fire up right around the afternoon and the evening on your Monday," said FOX Weather meteorologist Michael Estime.

The FOX Forecast Center will also be monitoring a region from the Twin Cities into Upper Michigan for the potential for severe storms.

The greatest threat asides from lightning and heavy rainfall will be hail, but a brief tornado or waterspout along the lakes cannot be ruled out.

Cold front to trigger more storms on Tuesday

A slow-moving cold front is expected to be the focal point for showers and storms again on Tuesday from the Great Lakes through the High Plains.

Forecasters have given the area around Des Moines, Iowa, and Omaha, Nebraska, the highest chance for seeing strong to severe storms.

Similar to Monday, gusty winds and hail appear to be the primary threats, but the FOX Forecast Center warns any thunderstorm is capable of producing dangerous lightning and heavy rainfall.

Outlooks show the Midwest could be in for a period of unsettled days ahead with several disturbances that could several rounds of showers and storms.

Much of the rain will be considered beneficial due to many communities in the Plains and Midwest experiencing significant drought conditions.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported some wheat farmers recently experienced their smallest harvest in more than 50 years.