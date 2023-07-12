Videos show tornadoes marching across Northern Illinois, Chicago metro during Wednesday’s severe storms

CHICAGO – A round of severe storms on Wednesday produced tornadoes across the Chicago metro and Northern Illinois, damaging homes and downing trees.

The Storm Prediction Center received more than half a dozen reports of tornadoes from rural farms around Huntley, Illinois, to one of the world’s busiest airports - Chicago O’Hare International.

Passengers waiting on flights said they were ushered into safety as a tornado was spotted damaging nearby warehouses, and Tornado Warnings were issued.

A ground stop was implemented for Midway and O’Hare, leading to hundreds of flights being delayed or canceled.

There were no initial reports of damage to concourses at the airports, but suburbs outside the city did not share the same fate with trees blocking roadways and cutting off power.

In Stickney, large trees were blown down during the storms, blocking sidewalks and damaging homes.

After the tornado sirens ceased and the rain cleared, residents toured the damage in the Cook County neighborhood.

And in nearby Indian Head Park, the roof and walls of at least one residential complex were heavily damaged during the same tornado-warned storms.

One of the rarest sights came out of Elgin, Illinois, where residents reported at least two simultaneous tornadoes.

At least one of the tornadoes was on the ground for several miles and triggered the National Weather Service to issue several Tornado warnings.

PowerOutage.us reported more than 10,000 electric outages across the state, with many in the McHenry-Kane-DuPage-Lake-Cook County region.

During the next few days, it’ll be up to meteorologists at the NWS office in Romeoville, Illinois, to survey the damage and determine how many tornadoes formed.

Teams will span out to determine the twisters’ start and end points and then will work to estimate their width and extent of damage.

The tornadoes will then be rated on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which ranges from an EF-0 to an EF-5.

Twisters that reach EF-0 or EF-1 status are the most common and have wind speeds upwards of 110 mph.

Despite the scope of Wednesday’s severe weather, there were no reported fatalities around the Chicago metro.