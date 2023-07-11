Invest 94L in central Atlantic could develop into Tropical Storm Don later this week

An area of disorganized thunderstorms in the central Atlantic dubbed Invest 94L is being monitored for potential tropical or subtropical development by the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The NHC is giving Invest 94L a 30% chance of development over the next two days and a 50% chance over the next week.

The term invest is a naming convention used by the NHC to identify a system forecasters are investigating for possible development into a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next seven days.

WHAT IS AN INVEST DURING HURRICANE SEASON?

The outlook for a disturbance in the central Atlantic Ocean.

Invest 94L, a trough of low pressure a few hundred miles east-northeast of Bermuda, is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, and environmental conditions are marginally conductive for gradual development of this system, according to the NHC.

A subtropical or tropical depression could form on Thursday or Friday as the system continues tracking eastward. By this weekend, as the system enters cooler waters, any additional development will likely be limited.

The system does not pose any threat to the U.S., according to FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross.

If this system were to develop and have sustained winds of at least 40 mph, it would become Tropical Storm Don.

The tropics have had a recent quiet spell as the Saharan dust season gets underway. The dust can hinder tropical development in the Atlantic Basin.