Vermont dam running out of capacity with ‘few evacuation options remaining’ following catastrophic flooding

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The city manager of Montpelier, Vermont, issued an ominous warning early Tuesday morning alerting residents of a "potentially dangerous situation" as a local dam continues to fill closer to capacity, threatening to send large amounts of water into the downtown area of Vermont's capital city after catastrophic flooding on Monday.

Montpelier City Manager William Fraser posted the haunting update to the city’s Facebook page, warning residents that more water could rush into the downtown area as a dam quickly fills to capacity.

The Wrightsville Dam had only 6 feet of storage capacity remaining as of early Monday morning, and Fraser warned that if the water does exceed capacity, the first spillway will release water into the North Branch River.

"This has never happened since the dam was built, so there is no precedent for potential damage," he warned in the Facebook post. "There would be a large amount of water coming into Montpelier which would drastically add to the existing flood damage."

Fraser said the situation would be most dire along the North Branch River corridor and into the downtown area.

"Unfortunately, there are very few evacuation options remaining," Fraser said. "People in at-risk areas may wish to go to upper floors in their houses. The city has asked for swift water rescue assets to be moved into the area to assist when possible."

The city has moved its dispatch center to the water treatment plant, where joint operations were made with Barre City. The city will also move its full Emergency Operations Center to the treatment plant.

"Computer and radio systems at the police station may become incapacitated if floodwaters increase," Fraser said. "Again, this could be a dangerous situation."

Montpelier Police Chief Eric Nordenson also provided an update to Facebook and said the department had relocated dispatch and police and fire operations to the water treatment plant in Berlin because of flooding in the department's basement, city hall and fire department.

"Three radio towers positioned in Washington County used to dispatch fire and ambulances are currently not functional and Washington Electric has been notified to attempt repairs," he said in the Facebook post. "Multiple water rescue teams are positioned in Montpelier and we urge the public to please stay out of the downtown and off City roads. Our rescue crews, DPW staff, dispatchers and first responders are spread very thin and will need time to assess the damages."

Nordenson said the Wrightsville Dam water levels are continuing to rise and are being monitored on-site by the Vermont Dam Safety Management group.

"There is the possibility that the dam has some spillover which can affect our current water levels downtown," he said.

The water level in downtown Montpelier continued to rise on Tuesday morning but has slightly started to recede. However, the level reduction has been slower than anticipated and the city has extended the downtown travel ban until at least 3 p.m.

The Main Street Middle School gym has been opened as a temporary shelter until buses can pick up residents and take them to the Barre Auditorium, which is being staffed by the American Red Cross.

Vermont State Police said the state's swift water rescue teams performed more than 100 rescues across the state and are still busy performing rescues. Additional rescue teams from Connecticut, Massachusetts and North Carolina were also in Vermont to help and others are on their way.

Helicopters from the National Guard are also being deployed to assist with evacuations in the hardest hit communities and the most remote areas that are not accessible by swift water teams.

Vermont rivers continue to rise

Torrential rain began on Sunday in New York’s lower Hudson Valley, forcing the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Emergency for parts of Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties due to ongoing catastrophic flooding.

At least one person was killed, and numerous water rescues were conducted after rain caused the rivers and streams to overflow their banks, leading to roadways being washed away.

The rain shifted into New England on Monday, with more flooding occurring in Connecticut, western Massachusetts and Vermont, which saw the most severe flooding.

At one point on Monday, nearly the entire state of Vermont was under a Flash Flood Warning, and a Flash Flood Emergency was in effect for some areas throughout Monday morning.

The catastrophic flooding is expected to continue Tuesday in Vermont after up to 9 inches of rain fell in parts of the state, sending rivers to crests higher than Hurricane Irene levels in August 2011 and topped only by the Vermont flood of 1927 – the greatest natural disaster in the state's history.

The Winooski River at Montpelier reached 21.35 feet Tuesday morning, surpassing the 19.05-foot crest set during Irene in 2011 to become the second-highest crest on record. This water is now flooding the streets of downtown Montpelier.

The Winooski River at Essex Junction, just east of Burlington, is forecast to crest at 19.6 feet Tuesday afternoon, which would become the fifth-highest crest at that location. At these levels, widespread flooding occurs in the area.

The flooding also led to the closure of Interstate 89 in both directions between Montpelier and Middlesex. In addition, Vermont State Police said the northbound lanes were closed between the Berlin and Montpelier exits. State police said the closures were necessary because of excessive water on the roadway and the inability of drainage systems to keep up with the volume of water.

State police said I-89 was able to be reopened late Tuesday morning.

Many areas of Vermont picked up more than a half-foot of rain on Monday, which is why there have been so many reports of flooding.

Plymouth, Vermont, received more than 9 inches of rain over the past 24 hours, with Mount Holly Heights receiving around 8.66 inches. Montpelier and Barre picked up more than 7 inches of rain.

Flood Watches remain in effect across portions of northern New England, including the entire state of Vermont. Flood Watches are also in effect for portions of northeastern New York state.