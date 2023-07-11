Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Vermont dam running out of capacity with ‘few evacuation options remaining’ following catastrophic flooding

Catastrophic flooding continues Tuesday in Vermont after up to 9 inches of rain fell in parts of the state, sending rivers to crests higher than Hurricane Irene levels in August 2011 and topped only by the Vermont flood of 1927 – the greatest natural disaster in the state's history.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather meteorologist Ian Oliver was live in Montpelier, Vermont, where officials are warning that a local dam could overflow and send water rushing into the downtown area after catastrophic flooding on Monday. 05:18

Officials warn dam could overflow into Montpelier, Vermont

FOX Weather meteorologist Ian Oliver was live in Montpelier, Vermont, where officials are warning that a local dam could overflow and send water rushing into the downtown area after catastrophic flooding on Monday.

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The city manager of Montpelier, Vermont, issued an ominous warning early Tuesday morning alerting residents of a "potentially dangerous situation" as a local dam continues to fill closer to capacity, threatening to send large amounts of water into the downtown area of Vermont's capital city after catastrophic flooding on Monday.

Montpelier City Manager William Fraser posted the haunting update to the city’s Facebook page, warning residents that more water could rush into the downtown area as a dam quickly fills to capacity.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

  • Image 1 of 39

    CHESTER, VERMONT - JULY 10: A flooded road is seen on July 10, 2023 in Chester, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 2 of 39

    CHESTER, VERMONT - JULY 10: Onlookers check out a flooded road on July 10, 2023 in Chester, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 3 of 39

    WINDHAM, VERMONT - JULY 10: A road is severely damaged by flooding on July 10, 2023 in Windham, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 4 of 39

    WINDHAM, VERMONT - JULY 10: Water rushes around an SUV on July 10, 2023 in Windham, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 5 of 39

    LONDONDERRY, VERMONT - JULY 10: A yard is flooded by rushing water on July 10, 2023 in Londonderry, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 6 of 39

    WINDHAM, VERMONT - JULY 10: Water floods around homes as the river overflows along Route 11 on July 10, 2023 in Windham, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 7 of 39

    WINDHAM, VERMONT - JULY 10: Water floods around a house on Route 11 on July 10, 2023 in Windham, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 8 of 39

    WINDHAM, VERMONT - JULY 10: Water floods around homes as the river overflows along Route 11 on July 10, 2023 in Windham, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 9 of 39

    WINDHAM, VERMONT - JULY 10: Water fills a parking lot around a Motel on July 10, 2023 in Windham, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 10 of 39

    Quechee, VT - July 10: A man watches as heavy rain sends mud and debris down the Ottauquechee River. (Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 11 of 39

    Quechee, VT - July 10: A man stops to take a photo as heavy rain sends mud and debris down the Ottauquechee River. (Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 12 of 39

    Quechee, VT - July 10: Heavy rain sends mud and debris down the Ottauquechee River. (Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 13 of 39

    WINDHAM, VERMONT - JULY 10: A road is severely damaged by flooding on July 10, 2023 in Windham, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images) ( )

  • CHESTER, VERMONT - JULY 10: A flooded road is seen on July 10, 2023 in Chester, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina.
    Image 14 of 39

    CHESTER, VERMONT - JULY 10: A flooded road is seen on July 10, 2023 in Chester, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina. ( Scott Eisen)

  • Image 15 of 39

    Floodwaters rushed through Ludlow, Vermont, on Monday. (henrysweatherchannel)

  • Image 16 of 39

    Floodwaters rushed through Ludlow, Vermont, on Monday. (henrysweatherchannel)

  • Image 17 of 39

    Floodwaters rushed through Ludlow, Vermont, on Monday. (henrysweatherchannel)

  • Image 18 of 39

    Floodwaters rushed through Ludlow, Vermont, on Monday. (henrysweatherchannel)

  • Images of flooding damage at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York caused by flash flooding on Sunday, July 9, 2023.
    Image 19 of 39

    Images of flooding damage at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York caused by flash flooding on Sunday, July 9, 2023. 9 (Image credit: U.S. Military Academy, West Point) ( )

  • Images of flooding damage at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York caused by flash flooding on Sunday, July 9, 2023.
    Image 20 of 39

    Images of flooding damage at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York caused by flash flooding on Sunday, July 9, 2023. 9 (Image credit: U.S. Military Academy, West Point) ( )

  • Images of flooding damage at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York caused by flash flooding on Sunday, July 9, 2023.
    Image 21 of 39

    Images of flooding damage at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York caused by flash flooding on Sunday, July 9, 2023. 9 (Image credit: U.S. Military Academy, West Point) ( )

  • Images of flooding damage at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York caused by flash flooding on Sunday, July 9, 2023.
    Image 22 of 39

    Images of flooding damage at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York caused by flash flooding on Sunday, July 9, 2023. 9 (Image credit: U.S. Military Academy, West Point) ( )

  • Images of flooding damage at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York caused by flash flooding on Sunday, July 9, 2023.
    Image 23 of 39

    Images of flooding damage at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York caused by flash flooding on Sunday, July 9, 2023. 9 (Image credit: U.S. Military Academy, West Point) ( )

  • Images of flooding damage at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York caused by flash flooding on Sunday, July 9, 2023.
    Image 24 of 39

    Images of flooding damage at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York caused by flash flooding on Sunday, July 9, 2023. 9 (Image credit: U.S. Military Academy, West Point) ( )

  • A photo showing water rushing down Drew Road in Highland Falls, New York, on Sunday, July 9, 2023.
    Image 25 of 39

    A photo showing water rushing down Drew Road in Highland Falls, New York, on Sunday, July 9, 2023. (New York State Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services/Facebook)

  • A photo showing devastating flooding near the Okemo Ski Resort in Ludlow, Vermont, on Monday, July 10, 2023.
    Image 26 of 39

    A photo showing devastating flooding near the Okemo Ski Resort in Ludlow, Vermont, on Monday, July 10, 2023. (@shanemcandrew/Twitter)

  • A photo showing water covering a road in Ludlow, Vermont, on Monday, July 10, 2023. The state faces potentially catastrophic flash flooding on Monday.
    Image 27 of 39

    A photo showing water covering a road in Ludlow, Vermont, on Monday, July 10, 2023. The state faces potentially catastrophic flash flooding on Monday. (Alisha Durgin)

  • Raging floodwaters cover a road in Ludlow, Vermont, on Monday, July 10, 2023.
    Image 28 of 39

    Raging floodwaters cover a road in Ludlow, Vermont, on Monday, July 10, 2023. (@AJShelto /Twitter)

  • Water rushes down a hill after torrential rain in New York on Sunday, July 9, 2023.
    Image 29 of 39

    Water rushes down a hill after torrential rain in New York on Sunday, July 9, 2023. (MTA/Twitter)

  • This image shows water covering railroad tracks in New York state on Sunday, July 9, 2023. Flooding was reported across the lower Hudson Valley after torrential rain.
    Image 30 of 39

    This image shows water covering railroad tracks in New York state on Sunday, July 9, 2023. Flooding was reported across the lower Hudson Valley after torrential rain. (MTA/Twitter)

  • A tree is seen across railroad tracks in New York state on Sunday, July 9, 2023.
    Image 31 of 39

    A tree is seen across railroad tracks in New York state on Sunday, July 9, 2023. (MTA/Twitter)

  • Mud and debris covers railroad tracks in New York state on Sunday, July 9, 2023.
    Image 32 of 39

    Mud and debris covers railroad tracks in New York state on Sunday, July 9, 2023. (MTA/Twitter)

  • Floodwaters cover railroad tracks in New York state on Sunday, July 9, 2023.
    Image 33 of 39

    Floodwaters cover railroad tracks in New York state on Sunday, July 9, 2023. (MTA/Twitter)

  • New York flooding
    Image 34 of 39

    Rockland County- Palisades Interstate Parkway flooding. (New York State Police)

  • Richlandtown water rescue
    Image 35 of 39

    Richlandtown, PA water rescue (Richlandtown Fire Co.)

  • Flooding around West Point in New York
    Image 36 of 39

    Flash flooding around West Point in New York (West Point Garrison and Community)

  • Richlandtown water rescue
    Image 37 of 39

    Richlandtown, PA water rescue (Richlandtown Fire Co.)

  • New York flooding
    Image 38 of 39

    Rockland County- Palisades Interstate Parkway flooding. (New York State Police)

  • Flooding around West Point in New York
    Image 39 of 39

    Flash flooding around West Point in New York (West Point Garrison and Community)

The Wrightsville Dam had only 6 feet of storage capacity remaining as of early Monday morning, and Fraser warned that if the water does exceed capacity, the first spillway will release water into the North Branch River.

"This has never happened since the dam was built, so there is no precedent for potential damage," he warned in the Facebook post. "There would be a large amount of water coming into Montpelier which would drastically add to the existing flood damage."

FOX Weather meteorologist Ian Oliver is in Montpelier, Vermont, and recorded jaw dropping video showing the scope of devastating flooding. 00:44

Watch: Catastrophic flooding submerges downtown Montpelier, Vermont

FOX Weather meteorologist Ian Oliver is in Montpelier, Vermont, and recorded jaw dropping video showing the scope of devastating flooding.

Fraser said the situation would be most dire along the North Branch River corridor and into the downtown area.

"Unfortunately, there are very few evacuation options remaining," Fraser said. "People in at-risk areas may wish to go to upper floors in their houses. The city has asked for swift water rescue assets to be moved into the area to assist when possible."

‘PRETTY SCARY’: VERMONT RESIDENT TALKS TO FOX WEATHER LIVE ON-AIR AS CATASTROPHIC FLOODING RAGES BEHIND HER

The city has moved its dispatch center to the water treatment plant, where joint operations were made with Barre City. The city will also move its full Emergency Operations Center to the treatment plant.

"Computer and radio systems at the police station may become incapacitated if floodwaters increase," Fraser said. "Again, this could be a dangerous situation."

Montpelier Police Chief Eric Nordenson also provided an update to Facebook and said the department had relocated dispatch and police and fire operations to the water treatment plant in Berlin because of flooding in the department's basement, city hall and fire department.

"Three radio towers positioned in Washington County used to dispatch fire and ambulances are currently not functional and Washington Electric has been notified to attempt repairs," he said in the Facebook post. "Multiple water rescue teams are positioned in Montpelier and we urge the public to please stay out of the downtown and off City roads. Our rescue crews, DPW staff, dispatchers and first responders are spread very thin and will need time to assess the damages."

Quechee, VT - July 10: A man stops to take a photo as heavy rain sends mud and debris down the Ottauquechee River. (Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Nordenson said the Wrightsville Dam water levels are continuing to rise and are being monitored on-site by the Vermont Dam Safety Management group.

"There is the possibility that the dam has some spillover which can affect our current water levels downtown," he said.

The water level in downtown Montpelier continued to rise on Tuesday morning but has slightly started to recede. However, the level reduction has been slower than anticipated and the city has extended the downtown travel ban until at least 3 p.m.

The Main Street Middle School gym has been opened as a temporary shelter until buses can pick up residents and take them to the Barre Auditorium, which is being staffed by the American Red Cross.

Vermont State Police said the state's swift water rescue teams performed more than 100 rescues across the state and are still busy performing rescues. Additional rescue teams from Connecticut, Massachusetts and North Carolina were also in Vermont to help and others are on their way.

Helicopters from the National Guard are also being deployed to assist with evacuations in the hardest hit communities and the most remote areas that are not accessible by swift water teams.

DRONE VIDEO SHOWS DISASTROUS FLOODING IN LUDLOW AFTER TORRENTIAL RAIN HITS VERMONT

Vermont rivers continue to rise

Dramatic drone video shows Montpelier, Vermont, submerged in floodwaters. Torrential rain across portions of the Northeast and New England sent rivers and streams above their banks leading to widespread flooding. 02:49

Watch: Haunting drone video shows Montpelier, Vermont, submerged in floodwaters

Dramatic drone video shows Montpelier, Vermont, submerged in floodwaters. Torrential rain across portions of the Northeast and New England sent rivers and streams above their banks leading to widespread flooding.

Torrential rain began on Sunday in New York’s lower Hudson Valley, forcing the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Emergency for parts of Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties due to ongoing catastrophic flooding.

At least one person was killed, and numerous water rescues were conducted after rain caused the rivers and streams to overflow their banks, leading to roadways being washed away.

The rain shifted into New England on Monday, with more flooding occurring in Connecticut, western Massachusetts and Vermont, which saw the most severe flooding.

At one point on Monday, nearly the entire state of Vermont was under a Flash Flood Warning, and a Flash Flood Emergency was in effect for some areas throughout Monday morning.

The catastrophic flooding is expected to continue Tuesday in Vermont after up to 9 inches of rain fell in parts of the state, sending rivers to crests higher than Hurricane Irene levels in August 2011 and topped only by the Vermont flood of 1927 – the greatest natural disaster in the state's history.

Forecast river flooding in Vermont over the next few days.

Forecast river flooding in Vermont over the next few days.

(FOX Weather)

The Winooski River at Montpelier reached 21.35 feet Tuesday morning, surpassing the 19.05-foot crest set during Irene in 2011 to become the second-highest crest on record. This water is now flooding the streets of downtown Montpelier.

The Winooski River at Essex Junction, just east of Burlington, is forecast to crest at 19.6 feet Tuesday afternoon, which would become the fifth-highest crest at that location. At these levels, widespread flooding occurs in the area.

The flooding also led to the closure of Interstate 89 in both directions between Montpelier and Middlesex. In addition, Vermont State Police said the northbound lanes were closed between the Berlin and Montpelier exits. State police said the closures were necessary because of excessive water on the roadway and the inability of drainage systems to keep up with the volume of water.

State police said I-89 was able to be reopened late Tuesday morning.

Historic crests of the Winooski River at Montpelier, Vermont.

Historic crests of the Winooski River at Montpelier, Vermont.

(FOX Weather)

Many areas of Vermont picked up more than a half-foot of rain on Monday, which is why there have been so many reports of flooding.

Plymouth, Vermont, received more than 9 inches of rain over the past 24 hours, with Mount Holly Heights receiving around 8.66 inches. Montpelier and Barre picked up more than 7 inches of rain.

Top rain totals in Vermont over the past 24 hours.

Top rain totals in Vermont over the past 24 hours.

Flood Watches remain in effect across portions of northern New England, including the entire state of Vermont. Flood Watches are also in effect for portions of northeastern New York state.

Active Flood Watches in northern New England and the Northeast.

Active Flood Watches in northern New England and the Northeast.

(FOX Weather)

Tags
Loading.