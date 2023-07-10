Search
Drone video shows disastrous flooding in Ludlow after torrential rain hits Vermont

Ludlow, Vermont, was one of the hardest hit areas Monday after torrential rain caused catastrophic flash flooding.

By Heather Brinkmann Source FOX Weather
Drone video shows floodwater rushing through Ludlow, Vermont

Disastrous flooding hit the state of Vermont Monday, overwhelming entire towns with floodwater.  

Ludlow in Windsor County was one of the hardest hit areas after torrential rainfall fell across the state.

‘PRETTY SCARY’: VERMONT RESIDENT TALKS TO FOX WEATHER LIVE ON-AIR AS CATASTROPHIC FLOODING RAGES BEHIND HER

Drone video from Ludlow shows the floodwater turning roads into rivers.  

  • Image 1 of 7

    Floodwaters rushed through Ludlow, Vermont, on Monday. (henrysweatherchannel)

  • Image 2 of 7

    Floodwaters rushed through Ludlow, Vermont, on Monday. (henrysweatherchannel)

  • Image 3 of 7

    Floodwaters rushed through Ludlow, Vermont, on Monday. (henrysweatherchannel)

  • Image 4 of 7

    Floodwaters rushed through Ludlow, Vermont, on Monday. (henrysweatherchannel)

  • A photo showing devastating flooding near the Okemo Ski Resort in Ludlow, Vermont, on Monday, July 10, 2023.
    Image 5 of 7

    A photo showing devastating flooding near the Okemo Ski Resort in Ludlow, Vermont, on Monday, July 10, 2023. (@shanemcandrew/Twitter)

  • A photo showing water covering a road in Ludlow, Vermont, on Monday, July 10, 2023. The state faces potentially catastrophic flash flooding on Monday.
    Image 6 of 7

    A photo showing water covering a road in Ludlow, Vermont, on Monday, July 10, 2023. The state faces potentially catastrophic flash flooding on Monday. (Alisha Durgin)

  • Raging floodwaters cover a road in Ludlow, Vermont, on Monday, July 10, 2023.
    Image 7 of 7

    Raging floodwaters cover a road in Ludlow, Vermont, on Monday, July 10, 2023. (@AJShelto /Twitter)

Cars were abandoned as water rushed through the streets.

Ludlow recorded just over 5.5 inches of rain as of early Monday evening. Other parts of Windsor County saw more than 7.5 inches of rain.

VERMONT FACING CATASTROPHIC FLASH FLOODING WITH IMPACTS NOT SEEN SINCE HURRICANE IRENE IN 2011

Flooding cuts off access to Ludlow, Vermont

Nearly all of Vermont was facing catastrophic flash flooding Monday. The area was under a high risk for excessive rainfall, the first high risk issued for Vermont since August 2011 during Hurricane Irene.

Incredible imagery is being seen across the state, including scenes where people were forced to stay inside due to no way out.

Flash Flood Watches were in effect through at least Tuesday, and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott declared a state of emergency.

