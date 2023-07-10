Drone video shows disastrous flooding in Ludlow after torrential rain hits Vermont

Disastrous flooding hit the state of Vermont Monday, overwhelming entire towns with floodwater.

Ludlow in Windsor County was one of the hardest hit areas after torrential rainfall fell across the state.

‘PRETTY SCARY’: VERMONT RESIDENT TALKS TO FOX WEATHER LIVE ON-AIR AS CATASTROPHIC FLOODING RAGES BEHIND HER

Drone video from Ludlow shows the floodwater turning roads into rivers.

Cars were abandoned as water rushed through the streets.

Ludlow recorded just over 5.5 inches of rain as of early Monday evening. Other parts of Windsor County saw more than 7.5 inches of rain.

VERMONT FACING CATASTROPHIC FLASH FLOODING WITH IMPACTS NOT SEEN SINCE HURRICANE IRENE IN 2011

Nearly all of Vermont was facing catastrophic flash flooding Monday. The area was under a high risk for excessive rainfall, the first high risk issued for Vermont since August 2011 during Hurricane Irene.

Incredible imagery is being seen across the state, including scenes where people were forced to stay inside due to no way out.

Flash Flood Watches were in effect through at least Tuesday, and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott declared a state of emergency.