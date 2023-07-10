Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Vermont facing potentially catastrophic flash flooding with impacts not seen since Hurricane Irene in 2011

NOAA's Weather Prediction Center has placed most of Vermont and portions of northeastern New York under a rare "high risk" of excessive rainfall – the first high risk issued for Vermont since August 2011 during Hurricane Irene. When a high risk – the highest risk level that can be issued – is in place, it means severe, widespread flash floods are expected in the highlighted areas.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
Several inches of rain could lead to catastrophic flash flooding in Vermont on Monday with impacts that haven't been seen in the state since Hurricane Irene in 2011. 05:47

Nearly all of Vermont under extreme risk of flash flooding

Several inches of rain could lead to catastrophic flash flooding in Vermont on Monday with impacts that haven't been seen in the state since Hurricane Irene in 2011.

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The state of Vermont is facing potentially catastrophic flash flooding that hasn't been seen in the region since Hurricane Irene in 2011, according to the National Weather Service.

This threat comes after deadly and historic flooding was reported in New York's lower Hudson Valley on Sunday. At least one person was killed, and numerous water rescues were conducted after torrential rain caused rivers and streams to overflow their banks, leading to roadways being washed away. The NWS issued a Flash Flood Emergency for parts of Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties due to the catastrophic flooding.

WHY RARE ‘HIGH RISK’ FLOOD DAYS NEED TO BE TAKEN SERIOUSLY

  • A photo showing devastating flooding near the Okemo Ski Resort in Ludlow, Vermont, on Monday, July 10, 2023.
    Image 1 of 12

    A photo showing devastating flooding near the Okemo Ski Resort in Ludlow, Vermont, on Monday, July 10, 2023. (@shanemcandrew/Twitter)

  • A photo showing water covering a road in Ludlow, Vermont, on Monday, July 10, 2023. The state faces potentially catastrophic flash flooding on Monday.
    Image 2 of 12

    A photo showing water covering a road in Ludlow, Vermont, on Monday, July 10, 2023. The state faces potentially catastrophic flash flooding on Monday. (Alisha Durgin)

  • Raging floodwaters cover a road in Ludlow, Vermont, on Monday, July 10, 2023.
    Image 3 of 12

    Raging floodwaters cover a road in Ludlow, Vermont, on Monday, July 10, 2023. (@AJShelto /Twitter)

  • Water rushes down a hill after torrential rain in New York on Sunday, July 9, 2023.
    Image 4 of 12

    Water rushes down a hill after torrential rain in New York on Sunday, July 9, 2023. (MTA/Twitter)

  • This image shows water covering railroad tracks in New York state on Sunday, July 9, 2023. Flooding was reported across the lower Hudson Valley after torrential rain.
    Image 5 of 12

    This image shows water covering railroad tracks in New York state on Sunday, July 9, 2023. Flooding was reported across the lower Hudson Valley after torrential rain. (MTA/Twitter)

  • A tree is seen across railroad tracks in New York state on Sunday, July 9, 2023.
    Image 6 of 12

    A tree is seen across railroad tracks in New York state on Sunday, July 9, 2023. (MTA/Twitter)

  • Mud and debris covers railroad tracks in New York state on Sunday, July 9, 2023.
    Image 7 of 12

    Mud and debris covers railroad tracks in New York state on Sunday, July 9, 2023. (MTA/Twitter)

  • New York flooding
    Image 8 of 12

    Rockland County- Palisades Interstate Parkway flooding. (New York State Police)

  • Flooding around West Point in New York
    Image 9 of 12

    Flash flooding around West Point in New York (West Point Garrison and Community)

  • Richlandtown water rescue
    Image 10 of 12

    Richlandtown, PA water rescue (Richlandtown Fire Co.)

  • New York flooding
    Image 11 of 12

    Rockland County- Palisades Interstate Parkway flooding. (New York State Police)

  • Flooding around West Point in New York
    Image 12 of 12

    Flash flooding around West Point in New York (West Point Garrison and Community)

First ‘high risk’ for flash flooding in Vermont since Hurricane Irene in 2011

Forecasters say multiple rounds of moderate to heavy rain will soak portions of Vermont in New England, as well as parts of northeastern New York state. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain is expected in those areas through Tuesday morning, with locally higher amounts of up to 7 inches possible.

NOAA's Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has placed most of Vermont and portions of northeastern New York under a rare "high risk" of excessive rainfall – the first high risk issued for Vermont since August 2011 during Hurricane Irene.

When a high risk – the highest risk level that can be issued – is in place, it means severe, widespread flash floods are expected in the highlighted areas.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

A map showing the flash flood threat through Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

A map showing the flash flood threat through Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

(FOX Weather)

High risks are only issued on about 4% of days (including tropical and non-tropical events), but this risk category accounts for 39% of flood-related fatalities and 83% of flood-related damages in the continental U.S., according to research by WPC meteorologists.

"Expect significant to potentially catastrophic widespread flash flooding through Monday evening, with possible impacts not seen since (Hurricane) Irene," the National Weather Service office in Burlington, Vermont, wrote in a forecast discussion.

Irene produced a wide swath of 5 to 8 inches of rain across Vermont, which led to devastating mudslides and deadly flooding.

Cities under the WPC's high risk for flash flooding include St. Albans, Burlington, Montpelier, Middlebury and Rutland in Vermont. Plattsburgh in New York is also included in the high-risk area through Tuesday morning.

A close look at the flash flood threat through Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

A close look at the flash flood threat through Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

(FOX Weather)

Flood Watches have been issued across New England and in parts of the Northeast through at least Tuesday afternoon.

The Flood Watches stretch from portions of northwestern Maine through New Hampshire, Vermont, western Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut in New England. Eastern New York state is also included in the Flood Watch.

Flood Watches in effect through Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Flood Watches in effect through Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

A Flash Flood Emergency was issued for portions of central Vermont through Monday afternoon, and more Flash Flood Warnings are likely to be issued across the region throughout the day and into Tuesday.

On Monday morning, nearly the entire state of Vermont was under a Flash Flood Warning that is expected to remain in effect until at least 1 p.m. EDT.

Flood threat leads to state of emergency in Vermont

Because of the risk of torrential rainfall, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has declared a state of emergency.

Video posted to Facebook by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture shows the Winooski River rushing downstream as torrential rain leads to flash flooding statewide. 00:14

Watch: Major flooding reported in Montpelier, Vermont

Video posted to Facebook by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture shows the Winooski River rushing downstream as torrential rain leads to flash flooding statewide.

"The State Emergency Operations Center has been activated, and the Department of Public Safety, Agency of Transportation and other state agencies and departments will be working overnight and throughout Monday and beyond to assist cities and towns in their response," Scott said in a tweet on Sunday.

The highest rainfall totals will be found across portions of northern New England and northeastern New York through Tuesday morning. In the higher elevations in Vermont, rainfall totals could be between 2 and 5 inches, with locally higher amounts of up to 7 inches possible in some areas.

Forecast rain totals through Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Forecast rain totals through Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

(FOX Weather)

Officials urge residents to stay home

Emergency officials have urged residents to stay off the roads if possible and to use extreme caution if travel is unavoidable.

Vermont State Police said emergency crews have been conducting water rescues in several communities, and about two dozen roads have been closed across the state.

Vermont State Police are warning people to stay off the roads and stay safe at the state faces potentially catastrophic flash flooding on Monday. Video from VSP shows raging water flowing over a dam on the Ottauguechee River near Simon Pearce in Quechee. 00:10

Watch: Dramatic video shows raging floodwaters spilling over Vermont dam

Vermont State Police are warning people to stay off the roads and stay safe at the state faces potentially catastrophic flash flooding on Monday. Video from VSP shows raging water flowing over a dam on the Ottauguechee River near Simon Pearce in Quechee.

"Make an evacuation plan before it becomes necessary," state police said on Twitter. "Do not drive or walk through floodwaters. The water can obscure washouts, carry debris and strong currents, and be deeper than it appears."

Tags
Loading.